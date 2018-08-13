US soldier in Afghanistan dies from wounds in roadside blast

U.S. Army(WASHINGTON) — A U.S. Army soldier has died from wounds sustained when a roadside bomb detonated near him while he was on patrol in southern Afghanistan, the Pentagon announced Monday. Staff Sgt. Reymund Rarogal Transfiguracion is the fifth American military service member to be killed in Afghanistan this year.

Transfiguracion, 36, of Waikoloa, Hawaii, sustained his injuries on August 7 while on a combat patrol in Helmand Province in southern Afghanistan. The Pentagon said in a statement that the incident is under investigation.

He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, where he served as an engineer sergeant.

The Green Beret joined the Army in 2008 and had previously deployed to Iraq and the Philippines.

There are about 14,000 American service members serving in Afghanistan in support of a NATO training mission known as Resolute Support. They advise and assist the Afghan military in its fight against the Taliban. Most of these personnel carry out their missions at bases in eastern and southern Afghanistan.

A smaller portion of the U.S. force serves in a counter-terrorism mission known as Operation Freedom’s Sentinel targeting ISIS-Khorasan and al Qaeda.

Born in Sarrat Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Transfiguracion enlisted in July 2001 with the Hawaii National Guard July 2001 serving as a motor transport operator. He deployed to Iraq with the Hawaii National Guard from 2005-2006.

He joined the active duty Army in February 2008 and again deployed to Iraq.

He then deployed to the Philippines for six months in support of Joint Special Operations Task Force – Philippines from 2010-2011.

He was selected for Army Special Forces and was assigned to Joint Base Lewis – McChord and B Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) as an engineer sergeant. He deployed to Afghanistan in March 2018.

