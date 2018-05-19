Who is the royal wedding cellist, 19-year-old Sheku Kanneh-Mason?

Handout/Getty Images(WINDSOR, England) — A young cellist named Sheku Kanneh-Mason impressed guests today, as he performed at the royal wedding ceremony just after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married.

The 19-year-old, who played with the orchestra during the signing of the register, is also the winner of 2016’s BBC Young Musician award, Kensington Palace reports.

“Last June, Prince Harry saw Sheku play at an event in London in support of the work of Antiguan charity the Halo Foundation,” the Palace tweeted.

Kanneh-Mason resides in the United Kingdom and this year, his debut album, “Inspiration,” hit number 1 on the U.K. classical chart, according to his Twitter bio.

Last Month, the musician gushed about how excited he was to perform at Harry and Markle’s wedding.

“I was bowled over when Ms Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes!!!” Kanneh-Mason wrote. “What a privilege. I can’t wait!”

Kannah-Mason grew up one of seven children and is currently a full-time scholarship student at The Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music, according to his website. He began learning the cello when he was 6 years old.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.