World News – ABC News Radio

Jordan Pix/Getty Images(BAGHDAD) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an unannounced stop in Iraq on Wednesday as part of a larger tour of the Middle East in which he is reassuring partners of America’s presence in the region following President Donald Trump’s surprise decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

Pompeo met with top Iraqi officials in Baghdad, including Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi and President Barham Salih, but did not take questions from the press.

“The Secretary underlined the U.S.commitment to Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and U.S. support for the new Iraqi government’s efforts to deliver stability, security and prosperity to all Iraqis,” the State Department said in a readout of Pompeo’s meeting with al-Mahdi. “The Secretary also discussed the recent territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria and the continuation of our cooperation with Iraqi Security Forces to ensure ISIS’ lasting defeat throughout the region.”

Pompeo’s tour of the Middle East includes planned stops in Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.

Trump visited a U.S. air base in Iraq for several hours on the day after Christmas but did not meet with Iraqi officials.

During that visit, the president said the U.S. could still use bases in Iraq for its operations against ISIS in Syria. And officials have said the U.S. does not intend to pull its approximately 5,000 troops from Iraq, which have largely been focused on training and advising Iraqi Security Forces in their fight against terrorism.

omersukrugoksu/iStock(BEIJING) — Twenty children were injured in a hammer attack at a Beijing primary school Tuesday by a disgruntled former school maintenance worker.

Four students were seriously injured, requiring emergency surgery for fractured skulls, according to the Beijing Xicheng District Municipal government. Authorities said, however, none of the injuries sustained were life threatening.

Xicheng authorities said in statement posted on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, that police had detained a 49-year-old male suspect surnamed Jia. His given name was withheld by authorities, a common practice in China.

According to the police, Jia was a migrant worker from Northeastern Heilongjiang province whose contract at school was being terminated at the end of the month. Police believe that the suspect was taking out his anger at being fired on the students.

The attack occurred shortly after 11 a.m. local time at Beijing’s Xuanwu Normal Experimental No. 1 Affiliated Primary School. Jia reportedly began to bludgeon second-graders in the school’s stairwell with a hammer he normally used for work. He remains in police custody.

In a cellphone video circulated on Chinese social media, school staff were seen trying to explain the incident to worried and angry parents.

“A worker at our school attacked 20 students in a first-floor stairwell. It is not like the rumors — he did not use a knife,” one staff member said.

At a press conference Tuesday evening, the head of Beijing Xicheng District, Wang Shaofeng, apologized and said security would be tightened at the district schools.

TheaDesign/iStock(LONDON) — Brexit got the Hollywood treatment for U.K. viewers on Monday night. With the final round of debates set to begin in Parliament on Theresa May’s deal on Wednesday, watching “Brexit: Uncivil War” must have felt like “Groundhog Day.”

“Brexit: Uncivil War” features actors playing the real-life figures behind the vote, as the country once again relived the most divisive political campaign in recent British history.

The U.K. Parliament was expected to vote on the Prime Minister May’s Brexit deal in December, but she delayed the vote, which is now scheduled for Jan. 15. Starting Wednesday, another week of debating on the key issues of the deal will take place in Parliament. If May loses, the U.K. could leave the European Union without a deal.

The timing was almost too perfect for “Brexit: Uncivil War,” which stars Benedict Cumberbatch. Written for Channel 4 by British playwright James Graham, the movie was based on extensive research and interviews with key players on both sides of the political landscape.

It follows the story of the 2016 referendum, with the inside story of the officially designated Brexit campaigners, Vote Leave, leading the charge against the government-led campaign to stay in the European Union, Britain Stronger in Europe. On June 23, 2016, Britain voted to leave the EU in a referendum. Leave secured 17,410,742 votes (51.89 percent), to Remain’s 16,141,241 (48.11 percent).

With the country in such a sensitive political moment, Graham recognized a need to approach the subject matter “responsibly” and “mindfully.”

“I’m a big believer in the power of drama and storytelling and its capacity to help us reflect on difficult things,” he told ABC News. “There’s nothing more complicated and divisive and difficult to have a rational response to than Brexit. We were determined to be as even handed as possible and speak to all sides.”

Cumberbatch leads the charge in the Uncivil War as Dominic Cummings, the little-known political strategist and anti-establishment figure who led the official Vote Leave campaign to victory with his powerful slogan: “Take Back Control.” Since winning the vote, Cummings has since largely retreated from public life.

Graham is adamant that Brexit is part of a part of a “global” story.

“The conditions that created Brexit are not unique to the U.K. -– something is happening across western liberal democracies,” Graham said. “And it started way before the 2016 vote for Brexit or November that same year for [Donald] Trump, people just hadn’t identified this anti-establishment, populist feeling. When you combine that with the new [social media] platforms, the new technology which can exacerbate and spread some of those feelings and give voice to them, it gives an unpredictability and a shock factor to politics in America as well. You might argue that this is an origin story to Trump.”

Indeed, the film also features some interesting characters from North America. Billionaire financier and Breitbart backer Robert Mercer, Aden Gillett, makes an appearance, highlighting his alleged role in providing key data analytics services for the Leave campaign. Zack Masingham, the Canadian founder of data technology company Aggregate IQ, portrayed by Kyle Soller, plays an important role by reportedly enabling the Vote Leave campaign to target voters through social media.

Donald Trump’s former campaign strategist, Steve Bannon, is also briefly a character in the movie.

On Britain’s current predicament, Graham is sanguine.

“We are tearing chunks out of each other,” he said. “We somehow need to learn to listen and not to enter into these debates in such bad faith.”

The drama serves as a reminder of the sometimes toxic atmosphere of the referendum. The horrific murder of Remain-campaigning Member of Parliament Jo Cox a week before the referendum features heavily in the movie. She was killed by Thomas Muir, who was later convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

The sentencing judge said the “murder was done for the purpose of advancing a political, racial and ideological cause namely that of violent white supremacism and exclusive nationalism most associated with Nazism and its modern forms.”

The main takeaway from “Brexit: Uncivil War” is that Brexit was about far more than just leaving the European Union. And with the final chapter of the Brexit debate set to begin on Wednesday, the world is getting ever closer to seeing how the real-life drama is going to end.

“Brexit: Uncivil War” will air in the U.S. on HBO on 19th January.

Family handout(MOSCOW) — Of the many questions around Paul Whelan, the former United States Marine arrested in Russia on spying charges, one puzzling aspect is his use of Russian social media.

Whelan had a long-standing enthusiasm for Russia, traveling there previously at least twice, according to his twin brother, and talking online about his efforts to learn Russian. For a decade, Whelan also maintained an account on the Russian social media site VKontakte, using it to reach out to ordinary Russians he often didn’t know to try and befriend them. Those he contacted were surprised by it, saying they couldn’t understand why he had written to them.

“He didn’t want to know anything specific,” Alexander Buzov told ABC News, saying Whelan had never explained why he had added him on Vkontakte roughly 9 years ago. “He just started the dialogue with ‘Hello! How are you?'”

Of the several friends on Whelan’s VKontakte account reached by ABC News, all of them said he had contacted them out of the blue. Whelan, they said, had simply struck up conversation, making small talk about their travels and sending greetings on Russian holidays.

“We didn’t know each other. About a year ago he simply sent a request,” Pavel Laponov, a former soldier in Bryansk said by telephone, adding he had found it “very strange.”

Whelan’s account has lost around 10 friends since his arrest was announced. The 55 remaining contacts are almost exclusively young men (there appears to be only 3 women) and the majority appear to have some kind of connection to the military posted on their page.

All of Whelan’s contacts who spoke to ABC News said they had been very surprised to hear of Whelan’s arrest, saying he had seemed simply an unusually friendly foreigner who was interested in chatting with Russians and that he had never sought any sort of significant information from them. He had written in English and Russian that contained mistakes, with one contact saying they thought he was using an online translator.

Whelan’s outreach adds to the curious portrait that has been built up of him so far.

Currently director of global security for the large American car parts supplier, BorgWarner, Whelan had been discharged from the Marines in 2008 for bad conduct, after being found guilty of stealing $10,000 while on a tour of duty in Iraq. In the mid-1990s he had served as a part-time police officer in Chelsea, Michigan.

Born in Canada to British parents with Irish descent, Whelan later re-settled in Michigan, according to his twin brother. That family history gave him the three other citizenships that he was unexpectedly revealed to possess last week, when it was found Britain, Ireland and Canada were all also seeking to provide consular assistance to Whelan, in addition to the U.S.

Now 48, Whelan’s interest in Russia appears to date from well before this most recent trip to Moscow, which his family have said was to attend a wedding of an old friend in the Marine Corps to a Russian woman.

Whelan’s first trip to Russia was as early as 2006, a vacation he described in an interview to a Marine publication. On a now defunct personal site, he described meeting some Russians and taking excursions around the country.

“Having grown up during the Cold War, it was a dream of mine to visit Russia and meet some of the sneaky Russians who had kept the western world at bay for so long,” Whelan wrote on the site.

Those Russians he befriended online said he had never said much beyond generalities. Buzov said Whelan had talked about the weather, trips and his service in Iraq, but nothing substantial.

Whelan, Buzov said, had asked him to meet once on a visit to Moscow but he had “politely refused because I didn’t understand his motivation.”

“I thought that he was a fan of military issues and a very sociable person,” Buzov said. “At his age, what else does he have left to do except chat with different people on social media.”

Laponov, the former soldier, said Whelan had only asked him about countries he had posted holiday photos from.

“He wrote, ‘Oh, those are very good countries,’ something like that. He just sent a few ratings about them, but I didn’t answer because, well, he’s an unknown person to me,” Laponov said.

Whelan’s social media has attracted interest in part because of unverified reports last week on a Russian news site. Russia has still not provided any information on what Whelan is accused of, but the only allegations to have emerged publicly so far appeared have appeared on the site, Rosbalt, which is known to have ties to the security services.

Rosbalt cited an anonymous security services source, who said Whelan was arrested after receiving a memory card with a classified list of Russian operatives.

Rosbalt also claimed authorities accused Whelan of trying to recruit Russians as intelligence sources using internet forums. The site asserted Whelan had spent 10 years trying to befriend Russians online who were likely to have access to classified materials and then, after years of internet chat, meeting them in Russia to try to cultivate them over drinks.

The Rosbalt reports have not been confirmed or verified in anyway and former U.S. intelligence officers have expressed skepticism, suggesting instead that they are fabricated to frame Whelan.

“This has all the hallmarks of a Russian KGB-style setup,” Dan Hoffman, a former CIA agent who served as a station chief in Moscow, told NPR on Friday. The allegations may have been tailored from Whelan’s social media profile, and Hoffman suggested, the FSB had likely been tracking him for years.

In any case, former U.S. intelligence officials have said Whelan’s court martial would almost certainly have excluded him from being selected as a U.S. operative. They also noted that the CIA rarely sent agents into Russia without diplomatic cover because the risks of arrest were too high.

“If he was involved in anything related to intelligence, it was a massive uncoordinated screw up,” John Sipher, who used to run the CIA’s Russia operations, told ABC News last week.

Some former U.S. officials have suggested Whelan’s arrest could be retaliation for Maria Butina, the Russian gun rights activist who pleaded guilty last month to trying to infiltrate American conservative political circles as an illegal foreign agent.

One explanation why Whelan reached out to Russians with military connections is that they shared his background. Most of Whelan’s social media friends also appeared to have already graduated from military academies and some now had civilian jobs. Military service also is compulsory in Russia and studying at a military academy doesn’t guarantee a career in the armed forces.

All of those reached by ABC News said Whelan, in any case, had never asked them about their military service.

Laponov, who said he left the military in 2012, suggested Whelan might have added him because he had visited the U.S.

Laponov would not give details of his military experience, but in photos dated from 2012 on his social media account in which he appears in uniform with an assault rifle, Laponov identified himself as a member of Russia’s chemical and biological protection troops.

The other Whelan contact, Buzov, said he was a civilian but refused to give more details, saying that he worked in housing utilities. His social media photos, however, include one from several years ago in which he is wearing a military cadet’s uniform.

Some of Whelan’s other social media friends contacted by ABC News declined to comment. One account, for Vasily Razumovsky, showed many photos of a man in combat gear and a post linking to an elite paratrooper school in Ryazan. Two days after ABC News wrote to Razymovsky’s account, it transformed into one for a woman called Tamara Matveeva, wearing a negligee, and accompanied by other nude photos and the relationship status “actively searching”. The many military-themed posts from before the change though remained on the page.

Whelan’s twin brother, David, has said his brother always sought to make friends in foreign countries when he was traveling and as an avid tourist had made many friends over the years.

Franckreporter/iStock(LONDON) — Departures from London’s Heathrow Airport, the UK’s busiest hub, were briefly suspended today after a drone was sighted there, according to airport officials.

A spokesperson from the airport confirmed that a drone was sighted near or within the airport, prompting the precautionary suspension of departure flights, but less than an hour later, the airport press office confirmed that flights had resumed.

“We are currently responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety,” the airport’s press office said in the initial statement. “As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The press office’s later statement noted that they “continue to work closely with the Met Police to respond to reports of drones at Heathrow” and will “continue to monitor this situation.”

No further details about the ongoing situation have been released.

This incident comes after operations at Gatwick Airport, about 30 miles southeast of Heathrow, were brought to a screeching halt amid the busy Christmas travel season because of drone sightings there.

Gatwick closed on the evening of Dec. 19 and for much of the day on both Dec. 20 and 21.

Gatwick is the country’s second busiest airport, after Heathrow, according to 2017 data from the U.K.’s Civil Aviation Authority.

British Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said in a statement that they were prepared to respond with the same approach if need be.

“We are in contact with @HeathrowAirport concerning the drone sighting. I have already spoken to both the Home Secretary and Defence Secretary and the military are preparing to deploy the equipment used at Gatwick at Heathrow quickly should it prove necessary,” Grayling said in a statement tweeted by the Department of Transportation.

koromelena/iStock(NEW YORK) — The Russian lawyer that met with President Donald Trump’s son, son-in-law and campaign chairman in June, 2016 at Trump Tower has been charged by federal prosecutors in New York in a separate case that highlights the attorney’s apparent ties to the Kremlin.

Natalia V. Veselnitskaya, 43, is charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly submitting a “intentionally misleading declaration” that sought to exonerate her client, a wealthy Russian businessman, in a civil forfeiture case in Manhattan.

The document she allegedly submitted in court included the findings of a supposedly independent Russian government investigation – when in fact, according to prosecutors, Veselnitskaya “concealed from the Court that she, as a member of the defense team … had participated in drafting those supposed exculpatory investigative findings in secret cooperation with a senior Russian prosecutor.”

“Emails from an account used by Veselnitskaya reveal that she sent multiple drafts of the document to the personal email account of a Russian prosecutor in the Prosecutor General’s Office,” the indictment states.

It was not immediately clear whether Veselnitskaya has retained a defense attorney. Federal prosecutors in New York said they were not aware of any defense attorney retained by Veselnitskaya, and ABC News requests for comment from her Russian office were not immediately returned.

The case is unrelated to the now-infamous 2016 meeting, in which Donald Trump Jr., his brother-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Trump Jr. initially suggested that the meeting was primarily about international adoption issues, when in fact subsequent emails revealed that the younger Trump met with the Russian attorney in the hopes of receiving information that he thought would be helpful to his father’s presidential campaign.

In the meeting, Veselnitskaya sought to discuss U.S. sanctions against Russia, a policy staunchly opposed by Putin’s government, and the Kremlin’s response prohibiting Americans from adopting Russian children. Trump’s team of aides in the meeting appeared to be baffled by her focus on this, instead of the promised dirt on Clinton, according to testimony released by the Senate Judiciary Committee about the meeting.

Veselnitskaya is based in Moscow at the law firm Camerton Consulting. In the past four years, she has lobbied against the Magnitsky Act, passed by Congress in 2012 to impose sanctions on certain Russian officials accused of human rights abuses, and waged a public relations campaign against a key person who backed the law.

Yet in July, 2017, Kremlin officials said they don’t know Veselnitskaya.

“No, we do not know who it is, and, of course, we cannot track the meetings of all Russian lawyers, both inside the country and abroad,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at the time, when asked if her meeting at Trump Tower was coordinated with Russian authorities.

The Magnitsky Act was enacted in response to the death of a Russian lawyer and auditor, Sergei Magnitsky. It has become a major issue for the Russian government, which is critical of the law.

In 2007 and 2008, Magnitsky uncovered an alleged vast corruption scheme involving about $230 million, according to a federal indictment by the U.S. Southern District of New York in 2013. The alleged tax fraud scheme came at the expense of an investment firm, Hermitage Capital, owned by an American investor, Bill Browder, according to a U.S. indictment.

After Magnitsky discovered the alleged fraud, he was arrested and held for almost a year in pretrial detention in Moscow, where he eventually died at age 37, the U.S. indictment filed at the time alleges. A Russian government spokesperson said at the time that he died of heart failure, but a Russian human rights council found that his detention was unlawful and that he was beaten by guards with rubber batons on the last day of his life and then denied medical care, the indictment says.

Russian authorities took a different course and later accused him of having participated in the fraud scheme himself. Browder launched a campaign to have those allegedly involved in his death blacklisted by the U.S.

Veselnitskaya also represented a man accused of involvement in the alleged fraud scheme uncovered by Magnitsky.

In the obstruction of justice case, Veselnitskaya acted as the lawyer for Denis Katsyv, a key figure in the earlier U.S. indictment. The son of a former Moscow regional transport minister, he was sole owner of Prevezon Holdings, which was named in the U.S. indictment alleging that some proceeds from the tax fraud scheme were laundered through the purchase of New York City real estate. The case was settled in 2017 with Prevezon agreeing to pay $5.9 million in fines.

In 2016, Congress expanded the Magnitsky Act was expanded globally to cover any officials involved in human rights abuses.

caracterdesign/iStock(LONDON) — Decontamination work in the home of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia has resumed with military teams dismantling the property after the pair were exposed to Novichok nerve agent in their home.

Wiltshire Council in Salisbury, England, informed residents that clean-up work on the property will cause disruption for the next four months as military teams remove the house and garage roof from the property, according to a letter reviewed by the Press Association.

“All materials will be wrapped and sealed on site before being removed safely from the premises,” the letter reads. “The priority is to make sure that the two remaining sites affected by the 2018 incidents are thoroughly cleaned and returned to normal use as soon as possible.”

Skripal was a former colonel in GRU, the Russian military intelligence agency, but was then discovered to be a double agent — also working for Britain’s foreign intelligence service, MI6. He was convicted in Russia for treason in 2006.

Last March, Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who was visiting her father in Salisbury, England, fell ill after being exposed to Novichok agent. Detectives believe they were first exposed to the poison after it was sprayed on the door handle of the residence.

Decontamination work has been ongoing in the property since the former spy and his daughter first fell ill on March 5, 2018, but was put on hold during the Christmas season.

Alistair Cunningham, chair of the South Wiltshire Recovery Coordinating Group, told ABC News in a statement that only two residential sites, including Skripal’s home in Salisbury, were still undergoing clean-up, which was paused over the holiday season but resumed on Monday.

“We are in regular contact with the residents and they are aware that the clean-up recommenced yesterday,” Cunningham said. “It has been a thorough and complicated process and while there is still work to be undertaken, the end is in sight, which I’m sure everyone will welcome.”

omersukrugoksu/iStock(PRETORIA, South Africa) — Four people are dead and hundreds more were injured when two trains collided during the early morning rush hour commute in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday.

Hundreds of commuters remain trapped inside the carriages and emergency response officials say the number of fatalities might rise as the wreckage is being cleared.

Shawn Herbst, the media liaison officer of Netcare 911, a private emergency medical response company, told ABC News there were about 800 people on the two trains and more than 620 sustained minor to moderate injuries. One person was critically injured and airlifted to a local hospital.

Emergency workers from the City of Tshwane are helping to treat the wounded and free the trapped passengers.



The city’s mayor, Solly Msimanga, sent his condolences to the victims’ families via his official Twitter account.

A sad day in @CityTshwane

We send our condolences to the families of those who passed on and we wish all those injured a speedy recovery#Mountainviewtrainaccident pic.twitter.com/UzNt7AGpOR — Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) January 8, 2019

Accident investigators are combing the scene for clues about the cause of the accident in a probe that is expected to last for several days.

Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool/Getty Images(BEIJING) — North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Beijing Tuesday for his fourth visit to China in a year.

Chinese state media reported that Kim came at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, ahead of an expected but yet to be confirmed second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tuesday also happens to be the North Korean leader’s birthday. He is believed to be turning 36.

A three-car North Korean train pulled into Beijing Railway station Tuesday morning shortly after China’s Xinhua News Agency confirmed Kim would be visiting the country Jan. 7-10.

In a break with previous visits, Chinese state media confirmed the North Korean leader’s trip while he was still in the country. Previously, official visits by Kim, his father or grandfather were announced only after they were back over the border.

Meanwhile, North Korean state media aired footage of Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, boarding the train departing Pyongyang.

Rumors of another visit came late Monday night as a North Korean train passed into the Chinese city of Dandong under heavy security. South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency then reported that “a senior North Korean official” was aboard the train.

Since last year, Xi and Kim has cultivated closer ties in what had previously been a frosty relationship. However since Kim’s outreach to Seoul and Washington, the North Korean leader has coordinated with China in the lead-up to and the aftermath of the inter-Korean Summit with Seoul and the Singapore summit with the U.S.

South Korea’s presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-keum said, “We especially hope that the fourth visit to China of Chairman Kim will be a steppingstone for the second North Korea and U.S. summit.”

Negotiations between the United States and North Korea have stalled since the two leaders met in Singapore last June, pinning hopes of any breakthrough with the leaders meeting again for a second summit.

Both Trump and Kim have alluded to a summit being in the works.

“We are negotiating a location … it will be announced probably in the not-too-distant future,” Trump said Sunday at the White House.

In his annual New Year address last week, Kim Jong Un said that he was “ready to sit with the U.S. president again at any time in the future and will make efforts by all means that will produce a result that will be welcomed by the international community.”

However, he also warned, “We could be left with no choice but to seek a new way if the U.S. does not make good on its promises, misjudges our patience, while seeking to force things unilaterally and clinging to sanctions and pressure.”

Sgt. Donald Holbert/U.S. Marine Corps(WASHINGTON) — Two U.S. Marines and a U.S. Navy corpsman are under investigation in connection with the death of a U.S. contractor in northern Iraq, according to two U.S. officials.

The New York Times was the first to report the incident.

The contractor’s death followed a physical altercation which took place on New Year’s Eve in the city of Erbil, one official said. The Times reported that the contractor was severely wounded and evacuated to Landstuhl, Germany before being pronounced dead on Jan. 4.

In a statement to ABC News, Lockheed Martin confirmed that one of their employees was “fatally injured while supporting Special Operations Forces.”

“Lockheed Martin was saddened to learn of the loss of one of our employees, who was fatally injured while supporting Special Operations Forces within the Operation Inherent Resolve area of operations in a non-combat related incident,” the statement said. “We are supporting the Naval Criminal Investigation Service as they conduct an investigation into the circumstances of his death. Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and we are committed to supporting them during this difficult time.”

Ed Buice, a spokesperson for the Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS), confirmed the investigation, adding that “NCIS does not discuss the details of ongoing investigations.”

A spokesperson for Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command, Maj. Nicholas Mannweiler, told ABC News that they were aware of the death of the contractor and that “MARSOC is providing all requested support to investigators as they look into this incident.”

There are approximately 5,200 U.S. troops in Iraq.

News of the incident in Erbil comes as elite U.S. forces are under multiple investigations for deadly misconduct.

On Friday, a U.S. Navy SEAL pleaded not guilty in the stabbing of an Islamic State teenage fighter in Iraq in 2017. And in December, President Donald Trump said he would review the case of a former U.S. Green Beret charged with the murder of a suspected Taliban bomb maker in 2010. In November, two SEALs and two Marines were charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Army Green Beret Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar in Mali in June 2017.

This spring, a Department of Defense report is due to the Senate and House Armed Services Committee on ethics and standards in the special operations community.

Syrian Democratic Forces(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon and the anti-ISIS coalition said they are aware of reports from America’s Kurdish allies in Syria that at least two American citizens who were allegedly fighting with ISIS have been captured.

“We are aware of open source reports of reportedly American citizens currently in custody who were believed to be fighting for ISIS. However, we are unable to confirm this information at this time. The incident is under investigation,” Commander Sean Robertson, a Pentagon spokesman, told ABC News.

The Washington-backed Syrian Democratic Forces announced the capture in a statement on Sunday, saying that two Americans, along with three other foreign nationals, were taken in the city of Hajeen in eastern Syria near the last ISIS stronghold of Deir ez-Zor.

Mustafa Bali, head of the SDF press office in northern Syria, wrote on Twitter: “These terrorists were captured by our forces this week in a Hajeen, two Americans, two Pakistanis and one Irishman.”

One of the alleged American captives was identified by the SDF as Warren Christopher Clark. According to the Houston Chronicle, Clark is originally from Houston and served as a substitute teacher in the Fort Bend Independent School District in Sugar Land, Texas.

Using the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Ameriki, Clark allegedly sent a letter and a resume to the Islamic State offering his services as an English teacher in the caliphate.

The documents were recovered in a house in Mosul, Iraq, by a group of anti-terror investigators. Copies were given to ABC News by Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the program on extremism at George Washington University and a former staffer at the National Counterterrorism Center.

The letter purportedly written by Clark opened with a request for a teaching position at the University of Mosul, suggesting it would be a “great way of continuing my career.” The resume attached to the letter claimed that Clark was born in 1984 and earned a B.S. in political science from the University of Houston in 2007. The resume also indicated that Clark held teaching positions in Turkey and Saudi Arabia, in addition to the substitute teaching job in Sugar Land.

The letter concluded with the assertion that “teaching has given me the opportunity to work with people from diverse cultural backgrounds.”

In a lawfare blog post, Hughes wrote that Clark was a convert to Islam who became radicalized and was known to friends in Texas as a fervent Islamic State supporter. One acquaintance said he had assumed that Clark was an FBI informant because “no one is that open about liking terrorism,” according to Hughes.

Very little is known about the other alleged American ISIS member taken along with Clark, other than he was named by captors as 35 year-old Zaid Abed al-Hamid from the United States. However, it is not entirely clear if al-Hamid is even an American citizen.

Simon Cottee, a senior lecturer in criminology at the University of Kent, who is writing a book about Islamic State fundamentalists from Trinidad, said he came across al-Hamid’s name while investigating ISIS fighters from the Caribbean island nation.

Cottee said official estimates put the number of ISIS fighters from Trinidad and Tobago at 130, although he believes the real number is much higher.

“Hamid has been radical for a while,” Cottee told ABC News. “According to my field work al-Hamid left Trinidad for Syria in April 2014 with his wife and 3 boys – aged 7, 6 and 5. Once in Syria, they were based in Raqqa.”

Cottee said al-Hamid was arrested in 2011 on suspicion of conspiring to kill then Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar along with 15 other men, but they were never charged due to lack of evidence.

“Interestingly, of the 16 suspects, four ended up in Syria and Iraq. Another suspect among the 16 was captured in Venezuela in 2014 trying to leave for Syria,” Cottee said.

Al-Hamid and Clark were both reportedly captured during heavy fighting with the last significant group of ISIS militants in northern Syria. Only four other Americans are known to have been captured on the battlefield in Iraq and Syria, according to Hughes.

Lou Rocco / ABC(NEW YORK) — The youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, spoke to the women of “The View” about refugees on Monday, saying that “we have a lot to learn from these young girls” who have been displaced around the world and are seeking a better life.

She highlights the story of two sisters, Zaynab, now 23, and Sabreen, now 21. Five years ago, they were separated after they fled Yemen together, and haven’t seen each other since.

Zaynab was granted a U.S. visa, moved to Minneapolis and was able to reunite with her mother after 14 years apart. Sabreen’s visa was rejected, and she has been living in Europe.

Yousafzai met Zaynab in 2015, and said “her resilience is inspiring.”

She also spoke about “difficulty when you come to a new country, and you want to achieve your dreams, achieve your goals in your life.”

In spite of those difficulties, she said Zaynab is “doing amazing in her academics, she’s also leading a soccer team and she is inspiring other refugee girls as well to dream big.”

Yousafzai explained she wasn’t highlighting these girls’ stories to portray them as victims. Instead, she aims to show “they’re courageous, they’re brave, they’re overcoming these difficulties — so we have a lot to learn from these young girls.”

Yousafzai gained international attention after she was shot in the head in 2012, in an assassination attempt for her advocacy work that focused on educating girls in Pakistan.

After the shooting, Yousafzai was hospitalized in Birmingham, England, where she has been living ever since.

In 2014, she received the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17.

