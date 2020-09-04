World News – ABC News Radio

What is Novichok, the nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny?

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan are becoming film and TV producers

Former UN employee arrested, charged with making false statements to cover up alleged sexual assault

US declines to join global COVID-19 vaccine effort because of WHO’s role

Kremlin critic Navalny poisoned with nerve agent, German government says

Trial to begin for suspects in Charlie Hebdo terror attack

Prince Harry and Meghan honor Princess Diana on 23rd anniversary of her death

Authorities in Belarus target opposition leaders following Sunday’s massive protest

Backlash against French magazine’s cartoon of Black MP

Huge protests again flood Belarus capital despite heavy security presence

Belarus bans most foreign media from working, as pressure grows on protesters

US to reduce troop level in Iraq to 3,500 from 5,200

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign for health reasons

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/World News and Headlines From ABC News RadioFri, 04 Sep 2020 12:19:54 +0000(c) ABC News Radioen-USSquarespace V5 Site Server v5.13.594-SNAPSHOT-1 (http://www.squarespace.com)ABC AudioFri, 04 Sep 2020 12:19:45 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/what-is-novichok-the-nerve-agent-used-to-poison-russian-oppo.html360296:6227649:36309826

WoodyAlec/iStockBy PATRICK REEVELL, ABC News

(MOSCOW) — Novichok is a series of nerve agent weapons developed as part of a secret Soviet program and continued once the Soviet Union collapsed.

A Novichok nerve agent was used to poison the former Russian double agent Sergey Skripal in the English town of Salisbury in 2018, making the weapon a household name. So when Germany’s government announced Wednesday the Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny had been poisoned with a nerve agent from the “Novichok group” it was seen as an explosive development solidifying evidence that Navalny’s poisoning was carried out by Russian security agencies.

Russia’s government has always denied the “Novichok” weapons’ existence, despite its own state media running interviews with the scientists involved in their creation. Most of what is known about them comes from accounts from a handful of Russian scientists, in particular Zil Mirzayanov, who in the 1990s went public about them giving interviews to Russian and foreign journalists.

“Novichok” translates as “New boy” from Russian and the name was given because the nerve agents were a new type known as “binaries.” Unlike more common nerve agents such as VX and sarin, binaries consist of two substances that have to be combined in order to activate them, making it easier to transport them and also to conceal from weapons inspectors.

The weapons were developed under a program known as “Foliant,” according to Mirzayanov. In the 1990s, he had been tasked with ensuring the secrecy of Russia’s chemical weapons program, but he decided to go public because he believed the program violated the country’s commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention that it had signed along with the United States.

Accounts from scientists involved in creating the Novichok nerve agents have described them as extraordinarily dangerous, a tiny amount of which is enough to cause serious long-term health problems and if not treated with an antidote, death.

Andrei Zheleznyakov, a scientist working on a Novichok nerve agent described being accidentally exposed in a lab in 1987, in an interview from a Soviet newspaper found by The Guardian in 2018.

In the interview with the newspaper Novoye Vremya, he said a malfunction with hood ventilation released a small amount of the nerve agent, known as “Novichok-5” into the air. Zheleznyakov, who was given an antidote, died within a year suffering from cirrhosis, toxic hepatitis, nerve damage and epilepsy.

The nerve agents are made from organophosphates, the basis of which can be relatively common fertilizers. The agents harm victims in the same way as most nerve agents: by attacking the nervous system, causing a person to lose control of bodily functions, prompting cardiac arrest and shutting down the respiratory system.

“The ones that we know about are working very much the same way as other nerve agents such VX, sarin. So they affect the ability of the body to communicate with itself and slowly strangle it with a lack of oxygen and you end up with a cardiac arrest or a pulmonary arrest — you go into a heart attack and you can’t breathe anymore,” Gwynn Winfield, a chemical weapons expert with the publication CBRNe World, told ABC News after the Skripal poisoning.

In an academic article published in 1995 by the Stimson Center, Mirzayanov wrote that Novichok-5 was five to eight times more lethal than VX gas.

The German government suggested that the nerve agent used to poison Navalny may be somewhat different than the one used against Skripal.

Some experts have wondered why no one else around Navalny was sickened by the poison. In the Salisbury poisoning, not only Skripal’s daughter Yulia but also a responding police officer and a local couple who found the container carrying the poison were hospitalised. One of the couple, Dawn Sturgess, died.

In the case of the Skripals, British police said the nerve agent had been brought into the U.K. in a perfume bottle by two agents from Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, and had been sprayed on the door handle of Sergey Skripal’s house in Salisbury. He and his daughter had likely then absorbed the poison through their skin. Mirzayanov though has said Novichok nerve agents can also take the form of powder and can be released through the air.

The Skripals spent weeks in the hospital and remain under British government protection. Navalny has been in an induced coma for almost three weeks and is still connected to a ventilator in the intensive care unit, according to Berlin’s the Charité hospital where he was evacuated from Russia at the demand of his family.

Most chemical weapons experts have said only a handful of government labs in the world could produce a Novichok nerve agent and its use would strongly suggest Russia’s state must have been involved in Navalny’s poisoning.

Germany’s chancellor on Wednesday said Russia must provide an explanation of its position around the case and said depending on the Russian response Germany and its allies in NATO and the European Union would reply with an “adequate response”.

It raises “very serious questions,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters on Wednesday. “Which only the Russian government can and must answer.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/rss-comments-entry-36309826.xmlABC AudioThu, 03 Sep 2020 12:09:00 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/prince-harry-duchess-meghan-are-becoming-film-and-tv-produce.html360296:6227649:36309569

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesBy ZOE MAGEE and LESLEY MESSER, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are becoming film and TV producers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have inked a deal with Netflix to produce films and series, including docu-series, documentaries, features and children’s programming, according to a source close to the couple.

Their priority will be creating programs that resonate with their values and highlighting issues on which their nonprofit, Archewill, will also focus.

Currently there are several projects in development, including a nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women, the source added.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” Meghan and Harry told The New York Times in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Earlier this year, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, stepped back as “senior members” of the royal family and relocated with their 15-month-old son, Archie, from the United Kingdom to California.

Although they’ve kept a low profile since arriving in the United States, the duke and duchess have made several outings for charity and Meghan has made a commencement speech and conducted two interviews around the importance of voting.

The source told ABC News that Meghan, who previously starred in the series Suits, has no plans to return to acting. However, several months ago she did provide voice-over work for the Disneynature documentary, Elephants. Meanwhile, Harry recently made his Netflix debut in the documentary, Rising Phoenix, about the Paralympic Games. In 2005, he created a documentary, The Forgotten Kingdom – Prince Harry in Lesotho, to raise awareness of the issues plaguing the African kingdom.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/rss-comments-entry-36309569.xmlABC AudioWed, 02 Sep 2020 22:45:04 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/former-un-employee-arrested-charged-with-making-false-statem.html360296:6227649:36309514

mizoula/iStockBy IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

A former United Nations employee was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he lied to the FBI to cover up a 2016 incident where he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted a woman, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said.

Karim Elkorany, 37, who worked with the U.N. between 2013 and 2018, was arrested in New Jersey and indicted in Manhattan federal court on two counts of making false statements to law enforcement, the office said in a news release.

During a 2017 interview with FBI agents, Elkorany allegedly denied the allegations brought to the U.N. by an alleged victim who reported that he drugged and sexually assaulted her in his Iraq apartment, according to the indictment.

Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement that the evidence did not back up Elkorany’s statements and in fact, indicated that there may have been a pattern of other alleged assaults and attempted assaults.

“When questioned by the FBI, Elkorany compounded his alleged unconscionable conduct by making false statements to the special agents investigating the assaults. Thanks to the diligence of the FBI, Elkorany now faces serious time in an American federal prison,” she said in a statement.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place in November 2016 after Elkorany, who was working in Iraq as a communications specialist for the U.N., had dinner and drinks with the woman at an Iraqi restaurant, according to the indictment. Elkorany allegedly brought the woman to his apartment after dinner. The woman claimed she became unconscious and was sexually assaulted, the indictment said.

The victim reported the alleged incident to the U.N. a month later and the organization ordered an investigation, according to the indictment.

Investigators said they uncovered evidence that Elkorany had allegedly committed similar acts on at least five females between 2009 and 2016, the indictment said.

In each of the incidents, the victims were allegedly rendered unconscious after consuming drinks prepared by Elkorany before he allegedly sexually assaulted or attempted to sexually assault them, according to the indictment.

The FBI conducted its interview with Elkorany outside his home on November 2017. He denied ever using drugs with the victim from the 2016 incident or providing her with drugs, the indictment said.

About five months later, he stopped working at the U.N., according to prosecutors.

FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said the investigation into Elkorany is still ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact the FBI’s tip line.

Attorney information for Elkorany, who faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted on his charges of making false statements to law enforcement, was not immediately available.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/rss-comments-entry-36309514.xmlABC AudioWed, 02 Sep 2020 17:12:27 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/us-declines-to-join-global-covid-19-vaccine-effort-because-o.html360296:6227649:36309417

Meyer & Meyer/iStockBY: CONOR FINNEGAN, ABC NEWS

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. and China have both declined to join a 172-country effort to develop, manufacture and equitably distribute a vaccine for COVID-19.

The decision undermines the global effort to collaborate on a vaccine by encouraging others to fend for themselves first, according to public health experts, and risks Americans not getting access to a successful vaccine developed by another country.

For the Trump administration, opposition stems from the involvement of the World Health Organization, which President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials have blamed for the novel coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. began the withdrawal process from the global agency in July.

Along with the vaccine alliance Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, WHO is helping to coordinate the new vaccine effort, known as COVAX, and urging countries to join.

With nine vaccine candidates, under development by pharmaceutical companies and universities, COVAX aims to deliver safe, effective vaccines once they have first received approval to all participating countries equally based on their populations. The project will prioritize healthcare workers, then vulnerable groups like the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions, before distributing further doses based on countries’ individual needs.

“This cannot be a race with a few winners, and the COVAX Facility is an important part of the solution — making sure all countries can benefit from access to the world’s largest portfolio of candidates and fair and equitable distribution of vaccine doses,” said Stefan Löfven, Sweden’s prime minister.

So far, 80 countries have signed up as “potentially self-financing” partners, with 92 low- and middle-income countries that would receive support and increase their purchasing power by working together.

By the end of 2021, the goal is to deliver two billion vaccines globally, COVAX said Tuesday.

But that will require greater coordination and financial contributions — at least $1 billion more for research and development, WHO said Tuesday — and for now at least, it will not include support from the U.S. and China.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that “no nation will match” the U.S. commitment to delivering vaccines around the world, “But it is also imperative that when we do that, we need to go do so in a way that’s effective, not political, that is science-based — when we have seen demonstrated from the World Health Organization that it is not that.”

The charge that WHO is political and not science-based is not a new one from Pompeo, although critics say it is gratuitous at best. While WHO was slow to determine the novel coronavirus was contagious, it is limited in its ability to demand information from member states like China. Either way, its work on vaccines has been praised, including by Pompeo earlier this year.

A White House spokesperson went further than Pompeo, seeming to suggest that the U.S. wants to focus on its own production first.

“The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China,” deputy spokesperson Judd Deere told the Washington Post, which first reported the U.S. decision.

That notion may have some support among the U.S. public, but it has been cast as short-sighted by public health experts, who say it puts Americans at risk.

“Joining Covax is a simple measure to guarantee U.S. access to a vaccine — no matter who develops it first. This go-it-alone approach leaves America at risk of not getting a vaccine,” said Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., a doctor and vice chair of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/rss-comments-entry-36309417.xmlABC AudioWed, 02 Sep 2020 15:42:00 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/kremlin-critic-navalny-poisoned-with-nerve-agent-german-gove.html360296:6227649:36309357

Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesBY: PATRICK REEVEL AND GUY DAVIES, ABC NEWS

(BERLIN) — Alexey Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and one of Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, was poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group, the German government said, the same type of Russian military nerve agent weaponused in the poisoning of a former Russian double agent, Sergey Skripal, in Britain in 2018.

Navalny, 44, is being treated at the Berlin university hospital where he was transported to after falling ill on a plane in Siberia two weeks ago. He remains in an induced coma in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

A spokesman for Germany’s federal government, Steffen Seibert, in a statement released Wednesday said that tests by a German military lab had provided “unequivocal proof” that Navalny had been poisoned with “a chemical nerve warfare agent of the Novichok group.”

Novichok is the name of a number of nerve agents developed as part of a secret Soviet chemical weapons program. A Novichok nerve agent was used to poison the ex-Russian spy Sergey Skripal and his daughter in March 2018 in the British town of Salisbury, an attack that British authorities have said was carried out by agents from Russia’s military intelligence agency.

Germany’s government condemned the poisoning and said Russia must urgently provide an explanation around it, saying the Russian ambassador has been summoned over the case. It said Germany will inform NATO and European Union countries about the result of its investigation and to discuss “an appropriate joint reaction.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel called Navalny’s poisoning a crime and an attempt “to silence him.” She said that the finding of a Novichok nerve agent raised very serious questions “which only the Russian government can and must answer.”

“It’s clear that Alexei Navalny is the victim of a crime. He was supposed to be silenced and I, together with the entire German government condemn this in the strongest possible terms,” Merkel told reporters on Wednesday.

Merkel said that Germany would “deliberate together” now with NATO and EU countries and “depending on the Russian reaction we will decide on an adequate common reaction.”

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted after Merkel’s statement saying she had been informed by Merkel of the findings and called it “a despicable and cowardly act — once again.” She wrote, “Perpetrators need to be brought to justice.”

A spokesman for the White House National Security Council, John Ullyot, said in a written statement that “The United States is deeply troubled by the results released today.”

“The United States is deeply troubled by the results released today. Alexei Navalny’s poisoning is completely reprehensible. Russia has used the chemical nerve agent Novichok in the past. We will work with allies and the international community to hold those in Russia accountable, wherever the evidence leads, and restrict funds for their malign activities. The Russian people have a right to express their views peacefully without fear of retribution of any kind, and certainly not with chemical agents,” the full statement read.

Russia’s government has previously denied any involvement in Navalny’s illness and the Russian doctors initially treating Navalny in a Siberian hospital have said there was no evidence he had been poisoned.

The Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday said Russia was ready to cooperate with the German investigation but noted that “no toxic substances” had been found by the Russian doctors.

Russia’s foreign ministry accused Germany of ignoring formal channels for cooperation and said it believed “an information campaign” was starting against Russia.

“Our partners prefer yet again public statements without any kind of facts. All this is turning once again into an information campaign,” the foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Navalny’s colleagues and relatives had earlier accused the Kremlin of being directly involved in Navalny’s poisoning and accused Russian authorities of a cover-up.

Doctors in the Siberian hospital Omsk where Navalny was being treated have repeatedly said they found no evidence of poisoning and had suggested instead he had suffered a sudden fall in blood sugar caused by a “metabolic disorder” and “chronic pancreatitis”.

But shortly after Navalny arrived in Berlin’s Charité hospital for treatment, however, doctors there said they believed he had been poisoned with cholinesterase inhibitors, a broad class of chemicals that includes nerve agents, including Novichok. Staff from the Charité had requested help from Britain’s Porton Down military chemical weapons lab which had analysed the Novichok nerve agent used against Skripal, the hospital told ABC News last week.

One of Navalny’s top lieutenants Leonid Volkov, tweeted that the finding a Novichok nerve agent was proof of Putin’s responsibility for Navalny’s poisoning.

“In 2020 to poison Navalny with ‘Novichok’ is the same as to leave a signature at the scene of the crime. This one,” Volkov wrote, posting a photo of Putin’s signature.

The use of a Novichok agent would greatly bolster evidence that Navalny’s poisoning was carried out by Russian state agencies. Chemical weapons experts have said the nerve agents cannot be easily produced anywhere outside a handful of specialised state-run labs.

Russia has also always denied it was behind Skripal’s poisoning, despite extensive evidence linking Russian military intelligence agents who visited Skripal’s house in Salisbury shortly before his poisoning.

Following Skripal’s poisoning in 2018, NATO countries, including the United States expelled dozens of Russian diplomats as part of a coordinated response.

‘Novichok’ — which translates as “New Boy” in Russian — s the name given to a series of nerve agents developed under a secret Soviet program known as “FOLIANT”.

Russia has claimed the program even existed, despite accounts from several of the scientists who worked on it. The Novichok nerve agents are based on organophosphates and according to Vil Mirzayanov, a Russian scientist who helped make their existence public, could be five to eight times more effective than VX gas.

Navalny is Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, who made his name through investigations of alleged corruption by powerful Russians, including top officials and some of Putin’s inner circle. He also built a grassroots opposition movement that has helped lead some of the largest anti-Putin protests in Moscow in recent years.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/rss-comments-entry-36309357.xmlABC AudioTue, 01 Sep 2020 18:52:39 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/trial-to-begin-for-suspects-in-charlie-hebdo-terror-attack.html360296:6227649:36309168

iStock/encrierBY: IBTISSEM GUENFOUD, ABC News

(PARIS) — A trial related to the January 2015 deadly attacks on Charlie Hebdo employees and other targets is set to begin Wednesday in Paris.

The gunmen fatally shot illustrators and journalists at Charlie Hebdo, a French satirical magazine, as well as a police officer and shoppers at a Jewish supermarket during a three-day killing spree beginning Jan. 7, 2015.

Investigating magistrates have charged 14 people in connection to the attacks, which killed 17 people. Brothers Cherif and Said Kouachand and Amédy Coulibaly, the alleged perpetrators of the attacks, have been charged with financing terrorism, membership of a terrorist organization and supplying weapons to terrorists. The landmark trial is expected to last for two-and-a-half months.

Charlie Hebdo posted on Twitter the cover of its next edition to be released on Wednesday, in which the editorial staff decided to reprint the controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed that some found offensive five years ago.

Al Qaeda has claimed responsibility for the attack on Charlie Hebdo. A video released after the killings shows Coulibaly pledging allegiance to then ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The extent of any direct involvement by either terrorist group remains unclear.

More than 3 million people had taken part in unity marches across France, chanting “Je suis Charlie” in the days that followed the attacks, and more solidarity marches were organized in cities across Europe.

Five years later, the terrorist threat in France is still “at an extremely high level,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday, with over 8,000 people listed and watched by French intelligence for terrorist radicalization.

“At least half a dozen” terror attacks have been thwarted since the start of the year, the anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard told local news outlet Franceinfo.

The entire trial will be filmed in the interest of “the constitution of the historical archives of justice,” according to the court.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/rss-comments-entry-36309168.xmlABC AudioTue, 01 Sep 2020 17:18:24 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/prince-harry-and-meghan-honor-princess-diana-on-23rd-anniver.html360296:6227649:36309134

ABC NewsBY: KATIE KINDELAN, ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on Monday, the 23rd anniversary of the death of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

The Sussexes paid tribute to Diana, who died in a Paris car crash on Aug. 31, 1997, by planting forget-me-nots, the late princess’s favorite flower, in the garden of a local preschool.

When Harry and Meghan wed in 2018, the couple included forget-me-nots in Meghan’s wedding bouquet to honor Diana, who was just 36 when she died — Harry was 12 years old when his mother died.

“Oh, they’d be thick as thieves, without question,” Harry has said about his late mom and Meghan, adding that he thought Princess Diana “would be over the moon” about their relationship.

Harry and Meghan, who moved from London to California earlier this year, spent Monday volunteering at Preschool Learning Center, which provides early-childhood education to children from low income families.

The Sussexes worked alongside students in the school’s garden and spent time talking with them about nature and healthy eating, according to the Assistance League of Los Angeles, which runs the preschool.

Harry and Meghan were seen in photographs kneeling down to interact with the preschool students at their level and getting their hands dirty in the garden, just as Princess Diana was known to do at engagements with kids.

Harry has remembered Diana as “one of the naughtiest parents” who “smothered” him and his brother Prince William with love.

“She was our mum. She still is our mum. And of course, as a son I would say this, she was the best mum in the world,” Harry said in the 2017 documentary “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.” “She smothered us with love, that’s for sure.”

“She was very informal and really enjoyed the laughter and the fun,” Prince William said in the same documentary. “But she understood that there was a real life outside of palace walls.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/rss-comments-entry-36309134.xmlABC AudioTue, 01 Sep 2020 10:48:02 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/authorities-in-belarus-target-opposition-leaders-following-s.html360296:6227649:36309038

Maksym Kapliuk/iStockBy PATRICK REEVELL, ABC News

(MINSK, Belarus) — The Belarus capital of Minsk was largely quiet a day after tens of thousands of protesters flooded the city on Sunday, calling for an end to the rule of President Alexander Lukashenko. But authorities again moved to target leaders of the protest movement.

Belarus’ security force, still known as the KGB, detained the leader of a strike committee at Belaruskali, one of the largest factories in the Eastern European country. Anatoly Bokun, who had been leading a strike at the potash factory in the city of Soligorsk, was given a 15-day jail sentence for taking part in an unauthorized protest.

In Minsk, security agents on Monday also detained Lilia Vlasova, a member of the opposition’s Coordination Council, which was created to negotiate a transfer of power. Vlasova was summoned by police on charges of taking part in an unsanctioned protest, local media reported.

Huge protests again flood Belarus’ capital Minsk despite heavy security presence

The protests in Minsk have taken on a weekly rhythm, with demonstrations becoming far smaller during the week before erupting again on Sunday. The security forces have acted with greater confidence during the mid-week pause, detaining more protesters and last week jailing two opposition leaders for 10 days. Masked police ordered a small crowd of protesters to disperse from Minsk’s main Independence Square on Monday evening.

Authorities on Monday also blocked Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, the 74-year-old Catholic archbishop of Minsk and Mohilev, from returning to Belarus. Last week, Kondreusiewicz condemned Belarsusian police for locking the doors of a Catholic church on Independence Square after protesters had fled inside.

Sunday night’s massive protest, which again drew more than 100,000 demonstrators, underlined the continuing scale of the opposition to Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994. But it also highlighted the current stalemate in Belarus between the protesters and authorities, with no sign that the country’s well-equipped security forces are abandoning their embattled leader. Hundreds of riot police with shields, as well as camouflaged troops backed with armored vehicles, moved aggressively to block protesters in some places on Sunday. But the huge crowd again marched up to one of Lukashenko’s formal residences and halted in front of a line of police.

The protest was the first large one since Russian President Vladimir Putin warned he could send security forces into Belarus if protesters seek to remove Lukashenko violently. Putin said on Thursday he believed that was not currently necessary and his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, reiterated that Monday, saying for now the Kremlin believes Lukashenko has the situation in hand.

“I would like to stress that at present the use of this reserve is out of question. At present we see that the situation is under control, so now there is no point to talk about it,” Peskov told reporters during Monday’s daily call. “Certain actions are continuing, but we can see that in this case, the republic’s law enforcement and leadership are keeping the situation under control in a rather confident manner and aren’t providing any chance for provocations to be staged.”

Belarus’ main opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran against Lukashenko on Aug. 9 in the country’s contested election, warned Putin on Monday against sending Russian riot police to her country.

“We are extremely concerned about Mr. Putin’s statements about sending Russian riot police into Belarus. It would be a serious violation of Belarus’ sovereignty and would have grave consequences for relations between Belarus and Russia,” Tikhanovskaya’s press service told the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

In a statement, Tikhanovskaya repeated her position that negotiations were needed for a way out of the crisis and that the opposition would welcome international aid in obtaining talks.

Belarus bans most foreign media from working, as pressure grows on protesters

Lithuania, where Tikhanovskaya is currently sheltering, as well as Latvia and Estonia announced travel bans on Monday against 30 top Belarusian officials, including Lukashenko, and called on the European Union to follow suit.

“We are giving a clear signal that such actions are not acceptable and that those responsible for such acts are not welcome in Latvia,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told the Baltic News Service. “We call upon the European Union to promptly proceed with similar decisions.”

Lukashenko has rejected demands from protesters to negotiate, instead proposing a discussion around potentially changing Belarus’ constitution — something the opposition has said it views as a stalling tactic.

“I believe that, despite everything, we have a somewhat authoritarian system of arrangements in civic life,” Lukashenko said during a televised meeting with the head of Belarus’ Supreme Court, discussing the country’s judicial system. “It’s an issue of personality, and it needs to be done so that the system is not tied to a personality, including Lukashenko.”

Few observers, though, believe Lukashenko — who has shown himself brandishing an assault rifle on the days of the past two protests and denounced demonstrators as part of a NATO plot to invade Belarus — is currently prepared to step aside.

Fyodor Lukyanov, an analyst and a member of the Russian International Affairs Council, said he did not believe the Kremlin was an enthusiastic support of Lukashenko, but that Putin’s message signaled in the short term they were determined he stay in place so a managed transition could be carried out in the future. A violent popular revolution that topples him is totally unacceptable to the Kremlin, Lukyanov said.

“Lukashenko is seen as the lesser evil. But I doubt very much that anybody in Moscow would put high stakes on him for the middle-term future,” Lukyanov said. “And of course now the task is to stabilise the situation, to keep him going.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/rss-comments-entry-36309038.xmlABC AudioMon, 31 Aug 2020 11:54:38 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/backlash-against-french-magazines-cartoon-of-black-mp.html360296:6227649:36308798

JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP via Getty ImagesBy IBTISSEM GUENFOUD, ABC News

(PARIS) — Politicians from across the spectrum have denounced the publication of the cartoon depicting a French MP and anti-racism activist as a slave under the title “Obono, the African.”

On Friday, Black MP Danièle Obono posted one of the drawings from French publication Valeurs Actuelles, in which she is portrayed wearing chains around her neck, on Twitter and described it as an “odious” but typical far-right move. Obono, a French-Gabonese MP for the far-left party, “La France Insoumise,” is vocal in her denunciation of systemic and structural racism.

Il paraît ‘Qu’on-Peut-Pu-Rien-Dire’ #BienPensance. Heureusement on peut encore écrire de la merde raciste dans un torchon illustrée par les images d’une députée française noire africaine repeinte en esclave…

L’extrême-droite, odieuse, bête et cruelle. Bref, égale à elle-même. pic.twitter.com/EupKSXZ207 — Députée Obono (@Deputee_Obono) August 28, 2020

On the same day, French Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted his support to Obono, saying “this shocking publication calls for an unambiguous condemnation.”

Already condemned in 2015 for inciting hatred against Roma communities, Valeurs Actuelles, which caters to a right-wing and far-right readership, describes itself as anti-conformist and politically incorrect.

Well-established in the French mediasphere, the weekly paper landed interviews with members of the government including President Emmanuel Macron himself in the past, but not without stirring controversy each time.

Macron called Obono on Saturday to inform her of his “clear condemnation of any form of racism,” the Elysee told news agency AFP.

The magazine said the fictitious cartoon was intended to bring to light the responsibility of Africans in the slave trade, “terrible truth that indigenous people don’t want to see and apparently, dear @Deputee_Obono, you don’t want to read.”

To discuss the racist cartoon, a member of the anti-racist organization Black African Defense League went to the publication’s headquarters to meet with its writers and later called for a protest in front of the building. Valeurs Actuelles announced their decision to press charges against the organization for “the illegal intrusion into our premises.”

Over the weekend, condemnation continued, from socialist Premier Secretary Olivier Faure on the one side to the far-right treasurer of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party, Wallerand de Saint Just, who called the cartoon “a humiliating and hurtful representation of an elected official of the Republic.”

While denying that the cartoon was racist, the magazine eventually issued an apology to Obono on Saturday.

Denouncing the cartoon as “an insult to (her) ancestors, her family” and “to the Republic,” Obono said Saturday evening on local TV channel BFMTV she would “think” about filing a complaint.

On Monday, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz opened an investigation on the counts of “racist insult,” Heitz announced in a statement.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/rss-comments-entry-36308798.xmlABC AudioMon, 31 Aug 2020 11:10:26 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/huge-protests-again-flood-belarus-capital-despite-heavy-secu.html360296:6227649:36308779

yorkfoto/iStockBy PATRICK REEVELL, ABC News

(MINSK, Belarus) — Huge crowds of protesters flooded Belarus’ capital Minsk again on Sunday calling for President Alexander Lukashenko to step down, defying a heavy deployment of security forces and threats of a crackdown.

The protest appeared to be as large if not larger than the historic crowds that have filled Minsk the past two Sundays, the biggest in Belarus’ history and have numbered well over 100,000 people.

Hundreds of riot police and armored vehicles attempted to block protesters from reaching Minsk’s main Independence Square, the usual site of the protests. Masked officers with steel shields and trucks with water cannons moved up to block the long avenue leading to the square.

Protesters didn’t seek to push past the police, instead turning and marching through the city center out towards a complex that includes one of Lukashenko’s formal residences. Thousands more people demonstrated in a number of other cities and towns in Belarus, including Brest, Gomel and Vitebsk.

The demonstrators came out despite a week where authorities had increased efforts to stop the protests and amid a warning from Russia President Vladimir Putin that he might send Russian security forces into Belarus if there is a violent attempt to topple Lukashenko.

Sunday’s protests, like the previous weekends, were determinedly peaceful. There was a carnival atmosphere with people wearing costumes and carrying joke signs mocking Lukashenko. Sunday was Lukashenko’s birthday and protesters themed the demonstration as a party for the 66-year-old leader, with some carrying “presents” for him that they dumped in front of a police line outside the residence. Some protesters chanted “Happy Birthday” and one group brought a giant model of a mustachioed cockroach that they laid down in front of riot police.

In Minsk, hundreds of troops in camouflage were gathered in side streets around the city center, as well as dozens of riot vans and army trucks. Masked troops stood with guns behind bails of razor wire blocking access to a war monument that had been a key site for the protests. Later in the day, videos appeared on social media showing military armored personnel carriers and anti-infantry vehicles moving into Minsk, seeming to drive towards the Palace of Independence, where one of Lukashenko’s formal residences is located. On Sunday evening, ABC News saw some of the APCs parked inside the complex.

Despite the intimidating security, authorities did not move to violently disperse the crowds and the protesters peacefully left by mid-evening. Belarus’ interior ministry said it had arrested at least 140 people during the protests.

Lukashenko, who last week appeared in front of cameras brandishing an assault rifle, on Sunday did not make an appearance. His press service handed out a photo it said was from the afternoon showing Lukashenko again walking around the Palace of Independence carrying an assault rifle.

The protest underlined the continuing huge opposition to Lukashenko that has ballooned since the contested election on Aug. 9 and the crackdown that followed it. The Sunday protests have become the focal point for that opposition; during the week, demonstrations are much smaller and authorities have used the pauses to ratchet up pressure, detaining dozens of people. This week they jailed two opposition leaders for 10 days and ahead of Sunday, the foreign ministry revoked press accreditation for many journalists working for foreign media organizations in an apparent attempt to hinder coverage.

Kristina, a young protester, told ABC News that the Sunday protests helped revive her belief in the demonstrations.

“I feel great today. We don’t give up, we’re still here and we’re going to fight again and again in our peaceful way,” she said.

But the scenes on Sunday of the vast crowd of celebratory protesters flowing past the unmoving lines of masked troops and police also seemed to embody the current stalemate in Belarus. Despite the massive peaceful opposition, so far no cracks appeared in the security forces or the elite around Lukashenko and it’s unclear how the protests might force him to step down.

Opposition leaders have sought to put forward plans to increase the pressure on Lukashenko, suggesting last week that people begin a process of recalling their MPs from parliament. There have also been calls for economic boycotts and protesters are still pushing for strikes that early on rocked the government.

The protests are still largely leaderless and those leaders that have emerged are still mostly seen as figureheads. Lukashenko’s main rival in the election, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, remains in Lithuania where she was forced to flee.

Another leader, Maria Kolesnikova — the only one of the three key female leaders still in Belarus — on Sunday marched with the demonstrators. Kolesnikova told ABC News that the opposition would continue not just the demonstrations but other types of protests in order win.

“We are ready to go the victory. And it takes a lot of time and energy but we are ready,” she said. “We are ready to live a free democratic country. And it’s worth to fight for it.”

Denis Kitin, 32, an ornithologist, said the protesters did not want to fight with the police and that he hoped Lukashenko would take a message from the scale of the demonstration.

“I hope he understands what it means why this 100,000 people came from all over the country,” Kitin said. “The people of Belarus just want to be free.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/rss-comments-entry-36308779.xmlABC AudioSat, 29 Aug 2020 20:00:33 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/belarus-bans-most-foreign-media-from-working-as-pressure-gro.html360296:6227649:36308602

Aliaksandr Bukatsich/iStockBy PATRICK REEVELL, ABC News

(MINSK, Belarus) — Belarus authorities on Saturday revoked the press accreditation of journalists working for most foreign news organizations operating in the country in an apparent attempt to hinder coverage as security forces up the pressure on protesters seeking to push the country’s longtime dictator Alexander Lukashenko from power.

Belarus’ foreign ministry canceled the accreditation for many journalists working for most of the main international news agencies, including Reuters, The Associated Press, AFP, the BBC, the German and French public broadcasters ARD and RFI, the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and several others.

Journalists from some of the news organizations said they received phone calls informing them of the decision, which was taken by a committee tasked with “preventing extremism.” Two AP journalists and two from ARD, all Russian citizens, were deported on Saturday and a local Belarusian producer was charged and faces a court hearing on Monday. The ARD team were detained by plainclothes officers on Friday at their hotel.

Authorities have already largely blocked foreign reporters from entering Belarus, refusing for weeks to provide accreditations and turning back dozens of journalists who had sought to fly into the country covertly. Many of those stripped of their accreditations are Belarusian journalists based there full time. The decision makes it a crime for the reporters to work, carrying the risk of a fine or a potential prison sentence. In total, the accreditation for at least 17 journalists was revoked, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists. That included two from the BBC and five from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The BBC, AP and ARD issued separate statements strongly condemning the step.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this stifling of independent journalism. We call upon the Belarusian authorities to revoke this decision and allow our journalists to continue doing their jobs,” the BBC said in a statement.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, “This attack on press freedom is another dangerous step toward more repression instead of dialogue with the population.”

The move comes as security forces have appeared to step up their efforts to undercut the protest movement that has gripped Belarus now for three weeks, triggered by a contested presidential election and a brutal crackdown by police that followed it.

In the past two days masked riot police have returned at protests and since Thursday they have detained well over 200 people. On Thursday, over 40 journalists were detained near a demonstration and held for several hours. A small number of Belarusian journalists were charged with participating in the protests.

This week, authorities jailed two key opposition leaders for 10 days and summoned others for questioning, including 2015 Nobel Prize for literature winner Svetlana Alexievich, who was questioned as a witness in a criminal case on charges of illegal seizure of power.

The more aggressive moves followed the public warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he could send in Russian security forces if protesters sought to violently remove Lukashenko. That was widely interpreted by the opposition and independent analysts as a signal that the Kremlin for now will not allow Lukashenko to fall.

A woman reacts in front of a riot police blockade during a protest at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Police in Belarus have dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital’s central square, detaining dozens.

The U.S. Embassy in Minsk demanded Saturday that Belarusian authorities cease “targeting journalists” and urged them to “demonstrate restraint.” In a statement, the embassy called for the immediate release of those “unjustly detained” and for an accounting of those missing.

“We stand with the Belarusian people in their aspirations for a democratic, prosperous future and support their call for the Government of Belarus to carry out democratic reforms and respect human rights and fundamental freedoms,” the embassy statement said. In a message seemingly directed at Russia, the embassy also affirmed the United States’ “long-term commitment to support Belarus’ sovereignty and territorial integrity” and its people’s right “to choose their leaders and to choose their own path, free from external intervention.”

Putin made another show of support for Lukashenko on Saturday. In a clip from an interview with state television, Putin reiterated Russia recognized Lukashenko’s election and expressed doubts about European countries’ decision to reject the vote’s results.

Putin asked why international election observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe had not come to Belarus to monitor the vote. “It immediately makes us think that the stance on the results of this election was effectively prepared in advance,” Putin said in the interview.

In reality, Lukashenko’s government only invited the OSCE to send a monitoring mission when it was already too late for it to do so. The election produced a landslide for Lukashenko of over 80% amid allegations of flagrant ballot rigging.

The clampdown on the media came ahead of mass protests again planned for Sunday in Minsk and in other cities. For the past two Sundays, vast, historic protests have flooded the capital, with crowds estimated to be well over 100,000 people.

The protests have followed a pattern so far with the massive demonstrations rocking the government on Sundays and then quietening during the week, as authorities move to shore up their grip. A few thousand people have gathered on Minsk’s main Independence Square most nights and small, guerrilla protests — people standing in lines along roads or cycling with flags — spring up during the days. Another protest has seen hundreds of people gather most days outside the Yanka Kupala National Academic Theatre where dozens of staff were fired or forced to resign this week.

Women hold signs as they walk during a demonstration against police brutality following recent protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 29, 2020.

Around 2,000 women joined a women’s march through central Minsk on Sunday. The women, chanting, “This is our city,” and, “We believe, we can, we’ll win,” many carrying white flowers and the red-and-white flags of the protest, walked in columns around part of the center, shadowed by black-clad, masked riot officers and large armored police wagons. The police sought to block the women several times and detained several people, but did not attack them. In a video shared on social media, women surrounded plainclothes agents trying to lead away a journalist in a press jacket, forcing them to back down.

Since early on, all-female protests have become one of the tactics of the demonstrators as police have targeted men more immediately for arrest, though thousands of women were still detained in the early days of the protests. Women have become the face of the uprising, which has become headed by three female leaders, including Lukashenko’s main opponent in the election, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. At Saturday’s march, the only one of the three women still in Belarus, Maria Kolesnikova, made an appearance, greeted with delighted cheers from protesters.

Lukashenko has refused to negotiate with the opposition and has pledged to end the unrest. Last Sunday, he appeared in front of riot police, brandishing an assault rifle and he has accused protesters of working on behalf of NATO.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/rss-comments-entry-36308602.xmlABC AudioFri, 28 Aug 2020 17:35:14 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/us-to-reduce-troop-level-in-iraq-to-3500-from-5200.html360296:6227649:36308436

guvendemir/iStockBy LUIS MARTINEZ, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. plans to reduce troop levels in Iraq to 3,500 from about 5,200, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC News.

The reduction in forces had been anticipated, with U.S. military officials highlighting the Iraqi military’s growing ability to carry out independent operations against the remnants of ISIS.

Although officially at about 5,200 since late 2016, when U.S. training efforts to battle ISIS peaked, that figure actually was a bit higher because of troop rotations and other factors.

The process for the drawdown has already begun, but the U.S. official did not elaborate on how long it would take to complete.

A spokesman for U.S. Central Command declined to comment, but cited the progress made by Iraq’s military.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the reduction of forces in Iraq.

The United States and Iraq began discussions earlier this year about the future of the U.S. troops in Iraq.

In June, following a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie told ABC News it appeared Iraq wanted to keep a U.S., NATO and coalition presence there long term.

McKenzie has said several times this summer it was possible the U.S. troop presence in Iraq could be reduced as the Iraqi military continued making progress. But he also said the size of any troop reduction would be a decision made by the White House.

No troop reduction announcement was made following Al-Khadimi’s meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House last week, but Trump emphasized again that he favors an eventual full withdrawal.

“We were there, and now we’re getting out,” he told reporters. “We’ll be leaving shortly. “

Trump ordered a total U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria last fall during Turkey’s invasion into northern Syria, but he was convinced to keep troops in eastern Syria to protect Kurdish oil fields from ISIS. About 500 U.S. troops remain, in a southern outpost close to the border with Jordan.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/rss-comments-entry-36308436.xmlABC AudioFri, 28 Aug 2020 13:20:29 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/japanese-prime-minister-shinzo-abe-to-resign-for-health-reas.html360296:6227649:36308291