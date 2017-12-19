Actor T.J. Miller denies allegations of sexual assault by former college classmate

HBO/John P. Johnson(LOS ANGELES) — Comedian and former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller has denied allegations of sexual assault made by an anonymous former classmate from George Washington University.

In a joint statement obtained by ABC News, Miller and his wife, Kate, stated that the woman who made the claims was coming forward with the “false accusations” in an attempt to destroy their relationship and his career.

The Daily Beast, which published the woman’s account and several others corroborating it, also reported that the alleged incidents were addressed in student court more than a decade ago, though the university would not confirm details, citing the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act.

The website also included accounts from several of the Deadpool series star’s friends, who spoke anonymously on his behalf.

“We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations. She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us),” read the statement from the Millers.

“We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, and also on the real facts of the matter.”

The woman, who was granted anonymity because of her fears of retribution, told the Daily Beast that just a few months after she began dating Miller in 2001, he punched her in the face during sex, which resulted in a fractured tooth and blooded lip.

On another occasion, she claims Miller choked her during consensual sex, and then, without her consent, performed various sexual acts on her. She said that a few weeks after that incident, mutual friends assured her, “That’s just T.J.” She went to campus police a year later.

“I was not ready to process what was happening [the prior year], and I have spent a lot of time in my life apologizing for not having shouted ‘no,’ and for not having told my roommates to get him out of here,” the accuser said, explaining the delay. “I was not ready to reconcile the events taking place with the person I had known. It was so disorienting and so physically traumatic.”

She also denied the Millers’ allegations that she seeks to hurt them.

“He was a friend to me before [the incidents], and he had been there for me before that,” she said. “I didn’t want him in jail. I didn’t hate him. He was someone I cared about… I don’t want to mess up his life. But he behaved in a way towards me that I have to live with… [and] I don’t think it’s appropriate that I carry this by myself.”

The Millers, however, claimed that the woman is attempting to “wreak havoc on two happily-married people in the public eye.” They also criticized her for coming forward now, and taking advantage of the current climate.

“It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route, as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators,” the couple stated.

“We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda.”

The two conclude, “We feel we all have an obligation now more than ever to prevent people from using reporters to spin lies into headlines, and focus instead on what is real. We both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives.”