12/26/17 – 7:23 A.M.

An Ada man is spending the rest of his life in prison. WKTN Radio reports that Albert Mast Sr. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 12 years. Mast was indicted on multiple sex-related charges. He was sentenced on one count of rape, 3 counts of sexual battery, and one count of sexual imposition.

Mast is classified as a Tier III sex offender.