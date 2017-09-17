After Irma, Caribbean braces for Hurricane Maria

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Maria is swirling towards the Caribbean just as the storm-battered islands had begun to recover from Irma.

Maria was a Category 1 hurricane as of Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, moving northwest at 15 miles per hour, with sustained winds up to 80 miles per hour, and located about 150 miles east of Barbados.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Dominica, Guadeloupe, St. Kitts, and Martinique. A hurricane watch is in effect for St. Martin, Anguilla, and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

Hurricane Jose, which spared the Caribbean, is now threatening the region from Delaware up to Cape Cod with tropical storm-like conditions. ABC News meteorologists forecast Jose’s showers will begin to spread along the Northeast east on Tuesday with heavier rain hitting the Jersey Shore by Tuesday.

