After Joss Whedon's ex-wife pens scathing essay, Whedon fan site is shutting down

Joss Whedon at Comic-Con 2016; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — On Sunday, The Wrap published a withering essay by Kai Cole, the ex-wife of Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator and Avengers director Joss Whedon, accusing Whedon not only of cheating on her during their 16 years of marriage, but also of using the marriage “as a shield” to protect his public image as a feminist.

Monday, the longtime Joss Whedon fan website, Whedonesque, announced it would be shutting down.

Although Cole’s essay wasn’t explicitly cited as the reason for the shutdown, the farewell post did suggest that users make a donation to an organization that deals with complex-post-traumatic distress disorder, which Cole said in her essay she was suffering from as a result of her marriage.

In her essay, Cole wrote of her ex, “I believed, everyone believed, that he was one of the good guys, committed to fighting for women’s rights, committed to our marriage, and to the women he worked with. But I now see how he used his relationship with me as a shield, both during and after our marriage, so no one would question his relationships with other women or scrutinize his writing as anything other than feminist.”

She added that she hoped that organizations honoring Whedon for his feminist work will “think twice in the future about honoring a man who does not practice what he preaches.”

In a statement to The Wrap, a rep for Whedon said the essay “…includes inaccuracies and misrepresentations” but that Whedon “…is not commenting, out of concern for his children and out of respect for his ex-wife.”

Whedon is currently at work finishing Justice League, which arrives Noember 17.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.