￼Biden announces plan for E15 summer sales

By Dusty Sonnenberg and Matt Reese

President Joe Biden announced that the Environmental Protection Agency is planning to allow E15 gasoline to be sold this summer as part of a broader plan to address soaring fuel costs.

The measures announced include:

To make E15 available in the summer, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is planning to issue a national, emergency waiver. Without this action, E15 cannot be used in most of the country from June 1 to Sept. 15, and the EPA plans to take final action to issue the emergency waiver closer to June 1. E15 is currently offered at 2,300 gas stations in the country.An emergency waiver can help increase fuel supplies, give consumers more choice to get lower prices, and provide savings to many families. At current prices, E15 can save a family 10 cents per gallon of gas on average, and many stores sell E15 at an even greater discount.… Continue reading