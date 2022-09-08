￼Fort Wayne Farm Show returns in January

The Fort Wayne Farm Show is back in full force for its 34th year.

The Tradexpos team works diligently every year to meet the evolving needs of America’s livestock producers, row crop farmers, and other agricultural professionals! The Fort Wayne Farm Show has been distinctively curated to provide real time value and opportunity to the industry. Whether it’s the first time attending the Fort Wayne Farm Show or your thirtieth, attendees are certain to love the fantastic variety of exhibitors and educational seminars that the Fort Wayne Farm Show provides as Indiana’s largest indoor agricultural expo.

Attendees can expect to enjoy the innovations and wares of over 1,000 booths as well as ample opportunities to attend seminars to learn more about current topics in agriculture from our partners and trusted experts, Purdue Cooperative Extension, and Northeastern Indiana Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

