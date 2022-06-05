￼Ohio Soybean Council announces Board of Trustees Election

The Ohio Soybean Council (OSC) Board of Trustees has five district seats up for election this year. All eligible candidates interested in running for the OSC Board must obtain at least 15 valid signatures on the petition available at www.soyohio.org/petition.

All petitions must be submitted to the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) by mail and must be postmarked no later than July 6, 2022 and received by July 13, 2022.

OSC is the Qualified State Soybean Board for Ohio and manages state soybean checkoff dollars. The OSC Board is made up of farmer volunteers who direct the investment of checkoff dollars to improve the profitability of Ohio soybean farmers.

Districts up for election are:

District 7: Auglaize, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby Counties; Incumbent Jerry Bambauer is eligible to run for another term.

District 8: Champaign, Hardin, and Logan Counties; Incumbent Cindy Layman is eligible to run for another term.

District 10: Butler, Darke, Hamilton, Montgomery, and Preble Counties; Incumbent Scott Denlinger is term-limited.… Continue reading