￼Vultures in effigy

By Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, Ohio’s longest running outdoor radio show

I recently hosted USDA’s Tom Butler on my radio show, “Buckeye Sportsman,” (@buckeyesportsmanradio; buckeyesportsman.com) to discuss Ohio’s burgeoning black vulture numbers. It’s no secret to many OCJ readers that Ohio’s black vulture population, birds that often prey on young livestock, causing injury and sometimes death, creating major economic losses for some livestock producers, has increased in recent years. As migratory birds, black vultures are federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, state laws and regulations, which means they can’t be killed or destroyed without a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) Migratory Bird Depredation permit.

Well, recently the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) obtained a statewide depredation permit for black vultures from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and will work with USDA Wildlife Services to issue sub-permits to livestock producers who are experiencing issues with black vultures.… Continue reading