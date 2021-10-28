You’re invited to the premier forum for Ohio’s food and agriculture industry as the Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics will be hosting the 2021 Agricultural Policy and Outlook Conference on November 18-19, 2021.

This conference will be held virtually over the course of two days, with experts covering issues important to producers, agribusinesses and elected officials. The schedule for this conference is:

Thursday, Nov. 18 (Day One) Schedule

(9 a.m. – 10 a.m): “Consumers, Shopping, and Local Food: What’s Next?” presented by AEDE Assistant Professor Dr. Zoë Plakias.(11 a.m. – 12 p.m.): “Now Hiring: An Ohio Food & Agricultural Labor Update,” presented by AEDE Assistant Professor Dr. Margaret Jodlowski.(1 p.m. – 2 p.m.): “US Trade Policy and Prospects for Agricultural Trade,” presented by AEDE Professor and Andersons Chair of Agricultural Marketing, Trade and Policy Dr. Ian Sheldon.

Friday, November 19 (Day Two) Schedule

(9 a.m. – 10 a.m):