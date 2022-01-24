2021 Crop Tour: How’d we do?

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, Ohio’s 2021 average corn yield was 193 bushels per acre, up 22 bushels from 2020. Ohio’s average soybean yield for 2021 was 56.5 bushels per acre, up 1.5 bushels from 2020. Growers harvested 4.88 million acres, down 1% from 2020. Production, at 276 million bushels, was up 2% from 2020.

Our corn yield estimates made back in August, by in large, were on the low side of yields when compared to the actual yields harvested from the fields. On the in-person leg of the 2021 Ohio Crop Tour we had one group collect samples in 12 counties in northern Ohio and another group collect samples in southern Ohio. In addition, we had nearly 60 entries from around the state in our Virtual Crop Tour for corn and soybeans. Many of these samples were provided with cooperation from Ohio State University Extension educators.… Continue reading