2021 fall soybean weed survey results

By Stephanie Karhoff (OSUE Williams County) and Chris Zoller (OSUE Tuscarawas County)

What are the most troublesome weed species in Ohio soybean fields? OSU Extension Educators sought to answer this question by surveying an estimated 204,641 soybean acres as part of the annual Fall Soybean Weed Survey.

Since 2006, OSU Extension has recorded weed escapes in soybean fields across the state to monitor weed population shifts and potential for herbicide development. Results also inform future weed management research and programming efforts. This article outlines results of the 2021 fall soybean weed survey.

Prior to soybean harvest, each participating Agriculture and Natural Resources (ANR) Extension Educator drives a circular route in their county observing on average, 100 fields. Species of weeds present, and to what extent, are recorded for each observed field. Infestation level is measured as either low, moderate, or severe.

This year, 36 counties participated in the survey and observed an estimated 3,625 fields with an average field size of 56 acres (Table 1). … Continue reading