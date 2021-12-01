2021 straddles

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Last week the markets dropped due to concerns over the new COVID variant throughout the world. Wheat, beans, crude oil, and the stock market opened lower and didn’t rebound throughout Friday’s trading session. On the other hand, corn, oats, and spring wheat started lower but rebounded higher during the shortened trading day.

Until more is known about the new strain’s effects, how it spreads, and if current vaccines offer protection, market direction is unknown.

Market action

In early August after watching the market swing between $6 and $5 throughout July, I was uncertain of market direction from August through November. I thought if corn was at or above $6 once harvest was over, it would be a good price to start selling more of my 2021 crop. However, at that time it seemed like a sideways corn market through November was the most likely outcome.

Therefore, on 8/2/21 when December corn was trading $5.45, and before the August USDA yield estimate was released, I made the following 2 straddle trades. … Continue reading