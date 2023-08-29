2022 corn futures sales

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The recent Pro Farmer Tour estimated a national yield of 172. This is up 4 bushels per acres from last year’s prediction. However, in 7 of the last 11 years, the Pro Farmer’s corn yield estimate was between 2 and 6 bushels below the final USDA yield estimate.

The market seems to be trading something closer to the August USDA production estimate. Weather data to this point throughout the Corn Belt, along with satellite imagery, and computer modelling is indicating that yields are likely still in the upper 170s.

Even if the yield is reduced to the value Pro Farmer’s Tour predicted U.S. export pace is dramatically behind what is needed to reach the USDA’s target. It is beginning to seem unlikely that carryout will drop below 2 billion bushels in the coming year. That could make price rallies difficult until something changes.

As I shared the past two weeks, I marketed my corn this year by first setting my basis and then working the spread markets.