2022 Corn Harvest Cab Cam Tim Everett, Shelby County

The first harvest Cab Cam of 2022 takes Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood to the southeast corner of Shelby County where Tim Everett and his family have started into April-planted corn following the harvest of their earliest planted soybeans.

Tim says the crop is drier than it initially looks with good yields in their area, thanks in part to well-drained fields after some wet times earlier this year. He talks not only the crop, but also the technology at work in the combine.

This Cab Cam series is brought to you by Precision Agri Services Inc. Learn more at www.precisionagriservices.com.… Continue reading