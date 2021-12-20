2022 Ohio fair schedule
*Harness racing
WEEK OF JUNE 12
Paulding County Fair (Paulding)* Pickaway County Fair (Circleville)*
WEEK OF JUNE 19
Harrison County Fair (Cadiz) Putnam County Fair (Ottawa)*
WEEK OF JULY 3
Marion County Fair (Marion)* Clinton County Fair (Wilmington)* Lawrence County Fair (Proctorville) Madison County Fair (London)
WEEK OF JULY 10
Adams County Fair (West Union) Logan County Fair (Bellefontaine)* Montgomery County Fair (Dayton)* Lucas County Fair (Maumee) Trumbull County Fair (Cortland)* Jackson County Fair (Wellston)*
WEEK OF JULY 17
Crawford County Fair (Bucyrus)* Fayette County Fair (Washington C.H.)* Perry County Fair (New Lexington) Warren County Fair (Lebanon)*
Carroll County Fair (Carrollton)* Franklin County Fair (Hilliard)*
Ottawa County Fair (Oak Harbor)* Clark County Fair (Springfield)
WEEK OF JULY 24
Butler County Fair (Hamilton) Clermont County Fair (Owensville) Knox County Fair (Mt. Vernon)* Shelby County Fair (Sidney)* Union County Fair (Marysville)* Vinton County Fair (McArthur) Seneca County Fair (Tiffin)*
Lake County Fair (Painesville)* Summit County Fair (Tallmadge)* Ohio State Fair (Columbus)*
Pike County Fair (Piketon)*
Preble County Fair (Eaton)*
WEEK OF JULY 31
Auglaize County Fair (Wapakoneta)* Greene County Fair (Xenia)*
Gallia County Fair (Gallipolis) Columbiana County Fair (Lisbon)* Medina County Fair (Medina)
Wood County Fair (Bowling Green)* Champaign County Fair (Urbana)* Athens County Fair (Athens)*
Ross County Fair (Chillicothe)*
WEEK OF AUGUST 7
Hartford Independent Fair (Licking Co.)*… Continue reading