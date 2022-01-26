2022 Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council Conference

The Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council Annual Conference will be held in-person on Feb. 18, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Beck’s Hybrids at 720 US 40 NE, London. The program theme is “Foraging for profit.” All Ohioans involved in forage production and feeding are invited to attend.

The keynote speakers will be Greg Braun, Victor Shelton and Bob Hendershot. All three are retired NRCS Grassland Conservationists from Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio respectively. The program is being sponsored by the Logan County Land Trust with generous support from the James Forsythe Milroy Foundation.

Additional featured speakers include Marilia Chiavegato, assistant professor at Ohio State University and two of her students, Ricardo Ribeiro and Marina Miquilini, who will provide a University Forage Research Update. Several producer talks will also be presented including hay producer, Glen Courtright from South Charleston; dairy producer, Jason Hartschuh from Sycamore; and sheep and goat producer, Shawn Ray from Cumberland.… Continue reading