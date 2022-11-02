2022 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials, All Yield Results Available

By Dr. Laura Lindsey and Allen Gahler, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2022-38

The purpose of the Ohio Soybean Performance Trials is to evaluate soybean varieties for yield and other agronomic characteristics. This evaluation gives soybean producers comparative information for selecting the best varieties for their unique production systems. A pdf copy of the trial can be downloaded here: https://stepupsoy.osu.edu/sites/hcs-soy/files/2022_OSPT_All%20Yield%20Data_for%20CORN%20newsletter.pdf

In the upcoming weeks, data will also be available for download on the Ohio Crop Performance Trials website- https://u.osu.edu/perf/ and will include soybean seed size and quality (protein and oil) information.

Soybean varieties were tested in six Ohio counties- Henry, Sandusky, Mercer, Union, Preble, and Clinton. Yield was greatest in Henry County, averaging 91 and 94 bu/acre for the early and late relative maturity trial, respectively. This location received 8.2 inches of rainfall in August. In Sandusky, Mercer, Preble, and Clinton County, average yield ranged from 67 to 81 bu/acre. However, in Union County, average yield was only 33 and 40 bu/acre for the early and late relative maturity trial, respectively, due to dry weather.… Continue reading