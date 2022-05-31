2022 Ohio Wine Competition official results

Gervasi Vineyard’s Sognata Vidal Blanc Ice Wine won Overall Best of Show and Best of Ohio at the 2022 Ohio Wine Competition. The competition was held May 16 to May18 at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio. There were 386 total entries this year with 322 receiving medals: 38 double gold, 42 gold, 148 silver and 94 bronze.

Overall Best of Show and Best of Ohio: Gervasi Vineyard Sognata Vidal Blanc Ice Wine

Best of Show White: D&D Smith Gewurztraminer

Best of Ohio White Wine: Maize Valley Reserve Blanc

Best of Show Red: 2019 Burnet Ridge Purple Trillium

Best of Ohio Red Wine: Debonné Vineyards Classic Red

Best of Show Blush/Rosé Wine: Hanover Winery Sweet Lizzy

Best of Ohio Blush/Rosé Wine: Debonné Vineyards Pink Catawba

Best of Show Fruit: Vinoklet Passion Blueberry

Best of Show and Best of Ohio Sparkling Wine: Michael Angelo’s Blanc de Blanc

Best of Show Specialty Wine: L’uva Bella Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon

Best of Show Dessert Wine: Meier’s #44 Cream Sherry

Best of Ohio Dessert Wine: Gervasi Vineyard Sognata Vidal Blanc Ice Wine

The Best of Ohio designations are awarded to the Best of Show wines that are made from a minimum of 90% Ohio-grown American/Labrusca, Hybrid and Vinifera grape varieties, and have received the Ohio Quality Wine seal designation.