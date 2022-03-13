2022 Ohio Youth Capital Challenge kicks off in Columbus

Public policy, fellowship and learning more about how government works was all part of the March 5 opening session for 2022 Ohio Youth Capital Challenge participants.

Students ages 14-18 and three collegiate mentors gathered in Columbus to discuss agricultural issues and policy as part of the annual program, which is a collaboration among Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio FFA and Ohio State University Extension 4-H Youth Development. Ohio Youth Capital Challenge is an interactive education program that engages youths in the civic life of their community. With help and guidance from mentors, the students team up in groups to identify issues and problems facing their community. After researching a specific topic, they develop a public policy plan to propose to appropriate government leaders.

“It is impressive to see how quickly students focused on issues that are important to them and realize the impact of policy decisions,” said Sally McClaskey, program manager, Education & Marketing, Ohio 4-H Youth Development. … Continue reading