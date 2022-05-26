2022 Ohio Youth Capital Challenge winners announced

Sponsored by Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio FFA and Ohio State University Extension 4-H Youth Development, the Ohio Youth Capital Challenge is for students, ages 14 to 18, who want to learn more about government and public policy and make a difference in their community. Participants learn how to identify local issues, create solutions and follow the process through state government.

The challenge started in early spring when groups met to learn about public policy issues and began planning their proposals. A total of seven teams made up of 16 student delegates, with help and guidance from three collegiate mentors, identified issues and problems facing their community. After researching a specific topic, they developed a public policy plan to propose to appropriate government leaders. In their final presentations, the teams described the steps necessary to have their public policy proposal adopted by the appropriate government authorities.

Topics this year included wastewater management, prison reform, rural highway infrastructure, requirements in pre-K through grade 12 classrooms.… Continue reading