2023, a year to be fondly remembered in Brazil

By Daniele Siqueira, Head of Market Intelligence with Brazilian consultancy AgRural

In early January, Brazil is starting to harvest its 2023/24 soybean crop and preparing to plant the 2024 “safrinha” corn crop, which is sown right after. The country has faced weather woes since the beginning of the soybean planting in mid-September, with below-normal rains and high temperatures in north-central states. Mato Grosso, Brazil’s largest producer, is the most affected state, with losses estimated between 5 million and 10 million metric tons.

For Brazil as a whole, there is a wide range of estimates, with some sources still putting production above the bumper crop harvested last year and others already ruling out a new record due to losses caused by hot, dry conditions.

North-central states have received more regular and very welcome rains since late December, which have given a boost to areas planted later, especially in the North/Northeast of the country.