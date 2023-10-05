2023 Corn Harvest Cab Cam with Brad Steinke, Auglaize Co.

Brad Steinke of R-Hart Farm in Auglaize County joins us for this Cab Cam as corn harvest gets underway. Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood talks with him while opening up a field of April-planted corn about results from the field so far in both corn and soybeans, this year’s challenges, and the good yield potential that looks to be out there.

The Cab Cam series is sponsored by Precision Agri Services Inc. More information at www.precisionagriservices.com.