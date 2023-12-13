2023 in review

By Matt Hutcheson, CCA, Soybean Lead/Field Agronomist, Seed Consultants, Inc.

Matt Hutcheson, Seed Consultants, Inc.

The 2023 growing season presented growers with many challenges. Environmental factors caused stress in crops and created obstacles for farmers across the eastern Corn Belt. Although these challenges impacted field work and yields, the lessons learned from these challenges can help growers make management decisions to allow for success in future growing seasons.

Wet spring weather made completing field work a challenge and caused planting delays in some areas. In excessively wet springs where weather delays field work, growers should work to minimize any additional delays. In addition to timely planting, it is important to make sure planting equipment is operating properly and providing consistent seed placement at the correct depth. Every year agronomists observe yield-robbing problems caused by mistakes made at planting. Throughout the planting season, growers should check for adequate down pressure, good seed-to-soil contact, uniform planting depth, correct planting populations, ect.… Continue reading