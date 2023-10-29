2023 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials: Results for Henry, Sandusky, and Clinton County

By Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU State Soybean Specialist and Alan Geyer. Adapted from C.O.R.N 2023-37

The purpose of the Ohio Soybean Performance Trials is to evaluate soybean varieties for yield and other agronomic characteristics. This evaluation gives soybean producers comparative information for selecting the best varieties for their unique production system.

Results for the 2023 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials are available for Henry, Sandusky, and Clinton County: https://stepupsoy.osu.edu/sites/hcs-soy/files/N1%20N2%20S2.pdf We will continue to update this report as additional locations are harvested.

In the early relative maturity trial, soybean yield averaged 78 and 80 bu/acre in Henry and Sandusky, respectively. In the late relative maturity trial, soybean yield averaged 84 and 80 bu/acre in Henry and Sandusky, respectively. In Clinton County, soybean yield averaged 85 bu/acre in the early relative maturity trial and 83 bu/acre in the late relative maturity trial.

The trial plots were planted on April 15 in Henry County, April 10 in Sandusky County, and April 18 in Clinton County.