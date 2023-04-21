2023 Pre-Plant Anhydrous Cab Cam Jed Bower, Fayette County

Join Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg as we take a ride in the cab of Fairfield County farmer Jed Bower’s tractor and get an insider’s look at his pre-planting process in this Pre-Plant Anhydrous Cab Cam. We talk the benefits and challenges of using anhydrous ammonia as a fertilizer, and gain valuable insights into the practices for applying it safely and efficiently as a pre-plant addition.

