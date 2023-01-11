Join the Ohio State University Extension Agronomic Crops Team 2023 Soil Health Webinar series for a Thursday morning series about soil health. You won’t want to miss out on this year’s line-up of farmers and academic experts covering a wide range of soil health topics as they dig below the surface to investigate new developments in soil health and soil management.

Featuring a variety of speakers from Ohio and beyond, all sessions are 8:00-9:00 a.m. with time for Q & A:

Feb. 2, 2023. Know your Biologicals and What They Can (or Cannot) Do for You by Dr. Mark Licht, Iowa State University. Separate fact from fiction and learn about the types and potential applications of biological crop inputs. CCA credits available: 1SW.

March 2, 2023. Intercropping & Soil Health by Lucas Criswell, No-till Producer. Are you interested in relay cropping on your farm? Lucas Criswell will share his experience with relay cropping on his family’s operation in Lewisburg, PA. … Continue reading