2023 Soybean Planting Cab Cam Mike Elsner, Miami Co.

“You can always go back and replant later, but you can never replant early.”

The first Cab Cam of 2023 takes the Ohio Ag Net to Miami County where Joel caught up with Mike Elsner of Progress Farms. The discussion centers around the early start to planting and the growing trend and reasoning behind soybeans getting in the ground slightly ahead of corn.

The 2023 Cab Cam series is brought to you by Precision Agri Services Inc. More about them at www.precisionagriservices.com… Continue reading