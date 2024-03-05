2023 soybean sales

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The soybean market has lost nearly $3 per bushel in value from early November. Most of this steep decline is due to South America’s crop getting bigger and worldwide demand not increasing at the same speed. There are some in the trade expecting bean prices to rebound.

Several South American crop watchers are reporting that yields there are shrinking due to dry weather during the growing season. However, these groups may not be taking into consideration that overall planted acres may have increased significantly compared to last year, which could have offset much of the yield losses.

Also, some market participants think the current reported USDA's crop size of South America is higher than it should be. They point to CONAB, Brazil's equivalent to the USDA, lowering their yield estimates the past few months to a total production under 150 Million Metric Tons (MMT).