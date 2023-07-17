2023 Wayne – Ashland Dairy Service Unit Twilight Tour

Please join the Wayne-Ashland Dairy Service Unit and OSU Extension – Wayne County for the 2023 Dairy Twilight Tour at New Prospect Farm, 12391 Benner Road, Rittman, OH 44270. There will be a Dairy Summit held on July 18, from 3-5 P.M., with the tour taking place from 6-9 p.m. There will be free dinner served from local favorites including Amy’s, Joe’s, Exclusively Yours and Lerch’s. Ice cream, milk and cheese will also be available. There will be over 65 different companies to visit, activities for kids, and an opportunity to see the farm and visit with the Gary Dotterer family.

New Prospect Farms LLC is a partnership between Gary Dotterer and sons, Kent, and Kevin. After farming with Gary’s brothers in the past, this dairy farm was established in 2008. The crops continue to be raised with the extended family through the Dotterer Brothers operation. New Prospect Farms continually strives to become more efficient by making improvements to the farm.… Continue reading