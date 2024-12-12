2024 county educator preharvest weeds survey results
By Stephanie Karhoff
This fall, Ohio State University Extension Educators surveyed 4,009 soybean fields across 42 counties to measure the frequency and distribution of weed species (Table 1). Observing weed populations allows OSU Extension to monitor escapes and identify emerging threats to Ohio growers. This work is possible thanks to Extension State Specialist Dr. Alyssa Essman and funding from the Ohio Soybean Council.
Table 1. Number of surveyed counties, observed fields, and average estimated field size by region.
|Region
|No. of Counties
|No. of Fields
|Avg. Field Size (ac)
|Northwest
|10
|1,139
|66
|North Central
|6
|554
|43
|Northeast
|4
|373
|27
|West Central
|8
|788
|52
|Central
|5
|450
|101
|East Central
|1
|80
|66
|Southwest
|5
|384
|45
|South Central
|3
|241
|34
|Statewide
|42
|4,009
|56
Each year, Extension Educators drive a circular route across their respective county and evaluate 80 or more soybeans fields before harvest. A visual rating for control is recorded for present weed species on a scale of 1 to 3.… Continue reading