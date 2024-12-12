2024 county educator preharvest weeds survey results

By Stephanie Karhoff

This fall, Ohio State University Extension Educators surveyed 4,009 soybean fields across 42 counties to measure the frequency and distribution of weed species (Table 1). Observing weed populations allows OSU Extension to monitor escapes and identify emerging threats to Ohio growers. This work is possible thanks to Extension State Specialist Dr. Alyssa Essman and funding from the Ohio Soybean Council.

Table 1. Number of surveyed counties, observed fields, and average estimated field size by region.

Region No. of Counties No. of Fields Avg. Field Size (ac) Northwest 10 1,139 66 North Central 6 554 43 Northeast 4 373 27 West Central 8 788 52 Central 5 450 101 East Central 1 80 66 Southwest 5 384 45 South Central 3 241 34 Statewide 42 4,009 56

Each year, Extension Educators drive a circular route across their respective county and evaluate 80 or more soybeans fields before harvest. A visual rating for control is recorded for present weed species on a scale of 1 to 3.… Continue reading