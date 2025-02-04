2024 Crop Performance Trials – Seed Consultants – Corn
This page contains summarized results of various Seed Consultants genetics through third party trials. Find more information about Seed Consultants at their website, www.seedconsultants.com.
For Seed Consultants soybean results, click here.
How to best view these results
- Click on the titles below to see expand and view each set of tables and accompanying information
- Sort tables yourself by clicking on the header row to sort by largest to smallest or vice versa of that specific column
Seed Consultants Third Party Trial Yield Summaries
Seed Consultants OSU 2024 Corn Performance Trial Summary Table
* = not statistically different from the highest yielding variety/hybrid
** = highest yielding hybrid
Green highlighted cells = Not different than top yielding for RM test
Red numbers = Early Test
Blue numbers = Late Test
Source: Ohio Corn Performance Test
IAS Yield Trials SCI Corn Yield Summary (Northern, Central, and Southern Zones)
Northern Zone
Central Zone
Southern Zone
* = Top 10
** = Top Hybrid At Site
Green highlighted cells = Not different from highest yielding