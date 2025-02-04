AgNet 

2024 Crop Performance Trials – Seed Consultants – Corn

This page contains summarized results of various Seed Consultants genetics through third party trials. Find more information about Seed Consultants at their website, www.seedconsultants.com.

How to best view these results

  • Click on the titles below to see expand and view each set of tables and accompanying information
  • Sort tables yourself by clicking on the header row to sort by largest to smallest or vice versa of that specific column

Seed Consultants Third Party Trial Yield Summaries

Seed Consultants OSU 2024 Corn Performance Trial Summary Table

* = not statistically different from the highest yielding variety/hybrid

** = highest yielding hybrid

Green highlighted cells = Not different than top yielding for RM test

Red numbers = Early Test

Blue numbers = Late Test

Source: Ohio Corn Performance Test

IAS Yield Trials SCI Corn Yield Summary (Northern, Central, and Southern Zones)

Northern Zone

Central Zone

Southern Zone

* = Top 10
** = Top Hybrid At Site

Green highlighted cells = Not different from highest yielding

Source: https://www.myfarmsolutions.net/yieldtrials

