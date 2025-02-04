2024 Crop Performance Trials – Seed Consultants – Corn

This page contains summarized results of various Seed Consultants genetics through third party trials. Find more information about Seed Consultants at their website, www.seedconsultants.com.

For Seed Consultants soybean results, click here.

How to best view these results

Click on the titles below to see expand and view each set of tables and accompanying information

Sort tables yourself by clicking on the header row to sort by largest to smallest or vice versa of that specific column

Seed Consultants Third Party Trial Yield Summaries

Seed Consultants OSU 2024 Corn Performance Trial Summary Table * = not statistically different from the highest yielding variety/hybrid ** = highest yielding hybrid Green highlighted cells = Not different than top yielding for RM test Red numbers = Early Test Blue numbers = Late Test Source: Ohio Corn Performance Test

IAS Yield Trials SCI Corn Yield Summary (Northern, Central, and Southern Zones) Northern Zone Central Zone Southern Zone * = Top 10

** = Top Hybrid At Site Green highlighted cells = Not different from highest yielding Source: https://www.myfarmsolutions.net/yieldtrials

