2024 Crop Performance Trials – Seed Consultants – Soybeans

This page contains summarized results of various Seed Consultants genetics through third party trials. Find more information about Seed Consultants at their website, www.seedconsultants.com.

Seed Consultants Third Party Trial Yield Summaries

Seed Consultants OSU 2024 Soybean Performance Trials Summary Table ** = highest yielding variety Green highlighted cells = Not different than top yielding for RM test Red numbers = Early Test Blue numbers = Late Test Link: https://stepupsoy.osu.edu/sites/hcs-soy/files/OCJ%202024_Yield%20Only_0.pdf

IAS Yield Trials 2024 SCI Soybean Yield Summary * = Top 5

** = Highest Yielding Green highlighted cells = Not different from highest yielding Source: https://www.myfarmsolutions.net/yieldtrials

FIRST Trials 2024 SCI Soybean Yield Summary Green highlighted cells = Not different from highest yielding in RM test @ LSD 0.25 Purple highlighted cells = Not different from highest yielding in RM test @ LSD 0.10 Source: https://www.firstseedtests.com/

