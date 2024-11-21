2024 is in the books

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

2024 is a season that will not soon be forgotten by soybean farmers in the state of Ohio. Variability seems to be a constant theme for growers in the Buckeye state. From a wet spring to a flash drought and challenging conditions in between, some regions had record setting high yields and some areas were challenged with a low yielding crop and quality issues to compound it. The Ohio Field Leader caught up with Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Soybean and Small Grain Specialist to look back at the growing season and what the outcomes were in the OSU Performance Trials.

OFL: Let’s talk about the 2024 growing season now that it is in the rear-view mirror. What are some of your observations from the past year?

Dr. Lindsey: Starting out this spring, I was afraid this year was going to be another 2019.