2024 Ohio Crop Tour Preview

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

The 2024 Ohio Crop Tour includes a 2-day tour held Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 with one group heading north and one group heading south. Each group will sample a representative corn and soybean field in 12-14 counties. In addition, we are cooperating with Ohio State University Extension to do additional statewide yield checks throughout the week. The 2024 Ohio Crop Tour is sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off.

This year’s in-person participants are:

• Greg LaBarge, Ohio State University Extension

• Taylor Dill, PhD Student, Graduate Research Assistant, in Horticulture and Crop Science at The Ohio State University

• John Hummel, Fairfield County farmer

• Matt Spillman, Stark County farmer

• Ray Van Horn, Morrow County farmer

• Josh Kiser, Sandusky County farmer

• Hannah Kiser, Sandusky County farmer

• Russ Rice, Fulton County crop advisor/agronomist

• Joel Penhorwood, Ohio Ag Net

• Matt Reese, Ohio’s Country Journal

• Dusty Sonnenberg, Ohio Ag Net/Ohio Field Leader

In 2023 on the north leg of the tour, corn yields averaged 194 bushels per acre and soybeans averaged 63 bushels per acre.