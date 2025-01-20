2024 Ohio Crop Tour recap

By Matt Reese, Dusty Sonnenberg and Joel Penhorwood

Statewide, our 2024 Ohio Crop Tour landed on a corn yield estimate of 181.8 bushels per acre for corn, with soybeans averaging 55.6 bushels. USDA’s official Ohio numbers in January ended up at 177 for corn, and 50 for soybeans.

The 2024 Ohio Crop Tour was held Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 with one group heading north and one group heading south. Each group sampled a representative corn and soybean field in 12-14 counties. The 2024 Ohio Crop Tour was sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off.

Had we seen additional rains and a strong finish in August, we would have expected yields to be close to the actual samples calculated from the fields. Dry conditions continued to dominate statewide, however, and tough conditions prevailed after the yield samples were taken, which pushed yields lower.