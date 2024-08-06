2024 Ohio Crop Tour: South Leg

Licking County

Corn yield averaged 219 bushels per acre estimate. Corn was very uniform but did have some firing and tip back from dry weather but had recently received adequate moisture. Little to no disease or insect pressure, though a small amount of late tar spot noted.

Soybeans yield estimate of 60 bpa. R5 growth and canopy height was 42″. Distance between nodes was 2.5” with four pods per node and three beans per pod. No insect pressure. We did find a relatively new disease, Soybean Vein Necrosis Virus, a viral disease primarily spread by thrips, manifests typically as yellowing and necrosis along the veins of the soybean leaves. More about it from Ohio State.

