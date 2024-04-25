The pawpaw is the official native fruit of Ohio, and yet it may be one of the most unknown fruits grown in the state. Those interested in learning more about pawpaws or building upon existing knowledge, the 2024 Ohio Pawpaw Conference and Trade Show being held on May 18 at the OSU Wooster Campus – Shisler Conference Center (OARDC), 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, OH 44691.

The day will be packed with an array of topics and speakers including cooking with pawpaw, a panel on pawpaw varieties, production and marketing, mycorrhizal associations, pawpaw flower pollination and physiology, a grafting workshop, and a tour of West View Pawpaw farm, located just south of Wooster. The trade show will also be of interest to conference attendees. The cost is $50 per person and includes breakfast, lunch, the trade show and tour. Please visit go.osu.edu/pawpaw2024 to register. For those visiting from out of town, discount lodging is available at The Hilton Garden (330-202-7701), Comfort Inn Suites (330-439-0190) and the Hampton Inn Wooster (330-345-4424).… Continue reading