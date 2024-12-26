By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

It was a “Who’s Who” of Ohio Agriculture, Education, Research, and Government at the 2024 Ohio Soybean Council Industry Dinner. The event was held at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center on December 16th with Ohio Soybean Council (OSC) and Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) organizational accomplishments and retiring board members recognized.

The evening began with remarks from special guest, Senator-elect Bernie Moreno. Moreno thanked those in attendance for his victory and asked the agricultural community to communicate with his office frequently and hold him accountable over the next six years. He also acknowledged the importance of getting a new farm bill passed.

Bill Bayliss, Chairman of the Ohio Soybean Council addressed those gathered and highlighted the work of the Soybean Check-off. “As a board made up of farmers, we control how our checkoff dollars are used, to help build profitability for our fellow farmers.… Continue reading