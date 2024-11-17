2024 Ohio Soybean Performance Trial Results

By Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension Soybean and Small Grain Specialist, and Alan Geyer, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-39

Yield results for the 2024 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials are available for all locations. Click here for sortable yield data available for viewing on your computer or mobile device.

Ohio Crop Performance Trials website: https://u.osu.edu/perf/.

The purpose of the Ohio Soybean Performance Trials is to evaluate soybean varieties for yield and other agronomic characteristics. This evaluation gives soybean producers comparative information for selecting the best varieties for their unique production system.

Figure 1. 2024 Ohio Soybean Performance Trial locations- Henry, Sandusky, Mercer, Licking, Preble, and Clinton County.

In 2024, soybean yield varied greatly among the six trial locations (Henry, Sandusky, Mercer, Licking, Preble, and Clinton Counties) (Table 1). Soybean yield was lowest in Henry and Sandusky Counties, averaging as low as 37.8 bu/acre for the early maturity trial (2.0-3.1 relative maturities) in Sandusky County.… Continue reading