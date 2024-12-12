2024 Ohio State Corn Performance Trial Results

The following information is courtesy of The Ohio State University.

R.J. Minyo and O. Ortez, Horticulture & Crop Science, College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) M.A. Lowe, CFAES Wooster Research Operations and D.G. Lohnes, CFAES Information Technology

Ohio State University Extension/Ohio Agricultural Research & Development Center

The purpose of the Ohio Corn Performance Test (OCPT) is to evaluate corn hybrids for grain yield and other important agronomic characteristics. Results of the test can assist farmers in selecting hybrids best suited to their farming operations and production environments as well as complement recommendations made by seed companies and breeding programs. Corn hybrids differ considerably in yield potential, standability, maturity, and other agronomic characteristics that affect profitable crop production. Hybrid selection should be based on proven performance from multiple test locations and years. The presentation of results in this report does not imply endorsement of any hybrid by The Ohio State University.… Continue reading