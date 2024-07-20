2024 Ohio State Fair Junior Market Wether Goat Show Results
Grand Champion: Maya McCoy, Fayette County (Champion Middle Weight)
Reserve Champion: Braxton Method, Auglaize County (Res. Middle Weight)
3. Braxton Method, Auglaize County (Champion Heavy Weight)
4. Ava Shroyer, Logan County (Res. Heavy weight)
5. Briley Ashcraft, Athens County (Champion Light weight)
6. Briley Ashcraft, Athens County (Res. Light weight)
Heavy weight
Champion: Braxton Method, Auglaize County
Reserve: Ava Shroyer, Logan County
3. Briley Ashcraft, Athens County
4. Addilyn Bryant, Ashland County
5. Logan Brinker, Wood County
Middle weight
Champion: Maya McCoy, Fayette County
Reserve: Braxton Method, Auglaize County
3. Braelyn Miller, Marion County
4. Maya McCoy, Fayette County
5. Chloe King, Seneca County
Light weight
Champion: Briley Ashcraft, Athens County
Reserve: Gabrielle McDade, Butler County
3. Hayden Bryant, Ashland County
4. Braelyn Miller, Marion County
5. Gabrielle McDade, Butler County
Maya McCoy, Fayette County, showed the emotion of the day after her goat was named Grand Champion.