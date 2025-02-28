2024 Replicated Corn Performance Trials – B&A Genetics

To learn more about B&A Genetics, visit their website at www.bagenetics.us or connect directly with Gregg Adams at 419-305-5481 or Ryan Minyo at 567-231-9395. They’ll be happy to answer your questions and help you find the right solutions!

Green Row = Top hybrid at location

Yellow Row = No significant yield difference when compared to top hybrid

How to best view these results

Click on the titles below to see expand and view each set of tables and accompanying information

Sort tables yourself by clicking on the header row to sort by largest to smallest or vice versa of that specific column

B&A Genetics Replicated Corn Performance Trials by Location

Hebron, Ohio

Greenville, Ohio

Edison, Ohio

Upper Sandusky, Ohio

Wooster, Ohio

… Continue reading