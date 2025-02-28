AgNet 

2024 Replicated Corn Performance Trials – B&A Genetics

To learn more about B&A Genetics, visit their website at www.bagenetics.us or connect directly with Gregg Adams at 419-305-5481 or Ryan Minyo at 567-231-9395. They’ll be happy to answer your questions and help you find the right solutions!

Green Row = Top hybrid at location

Yellow Row = No significant yield difference when compared to top hybrid

How to best view these results

  • Click on the titles below to see expand and view each set of tables and accompanying information
  • Sort tables yourself by clicking on the header row to sort by largest to smallest or vice versa of that specific column

B&A Genetics Replicated Corn Performance Trials by Location

Hebron, Ohio
Greenville, Ohio
Edison, Ohio
Upper Sandusky, Ohio
Wooster, Ohio

