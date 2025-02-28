2024 Replicated Corn Performance Trials – B&A Genetics
Green Row = Top hybrid at location
Yellow Row = No significant yield difference when compared to top hybrid
How to best view these results
- Click on the titles below to see expand and view each set of tables and accompanying information
- Sort tables yourself by clicking on the header row to sort by largest to smallest or vice versa of that specific column