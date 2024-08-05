2024 Sale of Champions Totals Announced

Enthusiasm for Ohio youth and agriculture during the 2024 Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction. Caps were met and exceeded at the Sale on Sunday in the WCOL Celeste Center, with a grand total in sales of $260,500.

More than $134,000 will fund the Virgil L. Strickler Youth Reserve Program to continue supporting Ohio youth in agriculture and beyond.

“I’m so impressed by the junior fair livestock exhibitors for a tremendous display here at the Ohio State Fair of their work throughout the year,” said Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds Executive Director Adam Heffron. “The Fair and especially this sale would not be possible without the generous support of all the dedicated buyers.”

Several new buyers participated in the Sale this year including Springer Mountain Farms, Farmer Boys, Sarka Electric, Dangler Excavating, LLC, and the Ohio Quarter Horse Association.

The Sale bill this year included grand and reserve market beef, grand and reserve market barrows, grand and reserve meat chickens, grand and reserve market lambs, grand and reserve market goats, grand market turkey, and the grand champion Swiss cheese representing seven dairy champions and two supreme dairy showmen.