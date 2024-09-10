2024 Silage Harvest Cab Cam – Doug Henry, Logan County

Join Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood as we jump in the Claas cab of Doug Henry to talk silage harvest in the southeast corner of Logan County. Pleasantly surprised is what Doug is calling their silage chopping as moisture levels were more on point than they expected with the sudden shutoff of rain from August onward. Add it being a good year to be a diversified grain and livestock operation with current market prices makes there plenty to talk about it in this video.

