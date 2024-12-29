2024 Soybean Stress

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The year 2024 was filled with interesting challenges for soybean producers around the Buckeye State. The Ohio Field Leader had an opportunity to visit with Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Extension Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist as he reflected on the growing season and the unique stress factors that impacted the soybean crop.

OFL – Let’s look back at how 2024 started for soybean growers around Ohio.

Lopez-Nicora – We had a mild winter, followed by a warm and dry spring. If we recall before we hit those rains, our planting season in May was dry and warm. In the sense that we were coming out of a mild winter, these conditions are exactly the ones that will promote thrips. Trips are insects that can carry disease. Specifically, they can vector a viral disease in soybeans. In 2024 we saw a lot of soybean vein necrosis virus.… Continue reading