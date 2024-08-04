2024 Wheat yield winners announced

Seed Genetics Direct, the Eastern Corn Belt’s fastest-growing independent seed company, recently announced the winners of their annual Wheat Yield Contest. Randy Leib out of Prospect, earned top spot with a first-place finish of 117.64 bushels per acre yield. Placing second was Nathan and Steve Birkemeier with NS Farm Service of Columbus Grove, with a yield of 116.86 bushels per acre. Josh Eckstein of Sunman, In. earned third-place with a yield of 115.82 bushels per acre.

“We had several high-yielding entries!” said Todd Jeffries, vice president of Seed Genetics Direct. “While wheat yields were down across the board from last year, this was the first year that every entry we received was north of the 100-bushel mark.”

Randy Leib planted AGI 217B, which has been a string for yield in the Ohio Wheat Performance Trials, on Oct. 10 at 135 pounds per acre. He harvested on June 28 with a test weight of 57.2.… Continue reading